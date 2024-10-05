Advertisement
Oct. 5, 2024 / 9:07 AM

Donald Glover cancels rest of Childish Gambino tour due to health issues

By Karen Butler
Donald Glover is suffering an undisclosed health issue that has forced him to cancel his concert tour. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Donald Glover is suffering an undisclosed health issue that has forced him to cancel his concert tour. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Donald Glover has canceled the remainder of his Childish Gambino concert tour due to his planned surgery for an undisclosed health issue and anticipated recovery.

"After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal," Glover posted on social media Friday.

"My path to recovery is something I need to confront seriously," he added. "With that said, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the remainder of the North American tour and the UK and European dates. Tickets will be refunded at point of purchase. I want nothing more than to bring this show to the fans and perform. Until then, thanks for love, privacy, and support."

Glover, 41, kicked off the tour to support his new album, Bando Stone & the New World, on Aug. 11 and he played 18 shows before canceling/postponing some dates due to health issues.

The artist is also known for his work in the TV shows Community, Atlanta and Mr. & Mrs. Smith.

