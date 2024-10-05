Donald Glover cancels rest of Childish Gambino tour due to health issues

Oct. 5 (UPI) -- Rapper and actor Donald Glover has canceled the remainder of his Childish Gambino concert tour due to his planned surgery for an undisclosed health issue and anticipated recovery.
"After my show in New Orleans, I went to the hospital in Houston to make sure of an ailment that had become apparent. After being assesed, it became clear i would not perform that night, and after more tests, i could not perform the rest of the US tour in the time asked. As of now I have surgery scheduled and need time out to heal," Glover posted on social media Friday.