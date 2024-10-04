1 of 2 | Lisa interpolates the Sixpence None the Richer hit "Kiss Me" in her new song "Moonlit Floor." File Photo by Derek C. French/UPI | License Photo

Oct. 4 (UPI) -- Thai singer and rapper Lisa includes melody and lyrics from the hit 1997 single "Kiss Me" in her new song. Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, released the solo track "Moonlit Floor" on Thursday. Advertisement

"Moonlit Floor" interpolates "Kiss Me," originally recorded and released by American pop rock group Sixpence None the Richer. The song was notably featured in the 1999 film She's All That.

In "Moonlit Floor," Lisa sings about falling in love with a "green-eyed French boy."

"Kiss me under the Paris twilight / Kiss me out on the moonlit floor," she sings.

Fans speculated the song is about Lisa's rumored boyfriend, LVMH Watches CEO Frédéric Arnault.

"My first sweet song Moonlit floor is out now! This song is so special because I grew up listening to Kiss Me as a child and now I get to have my own version of this song," Lisa wrote on Instagram.

Lisa became a house ambassador for Louis Vuitton in July.

The singer released her debut single album, Lalisa, in September 2021 and has since released two other singles: "Rockstar" and "New Woman" featuring Rosalía.