Sept. 30, 2024 / 10:22 AM

Oasis announces 2025 tour dates in North America

By Jessica Inman
British singer Liam Gallagher, pictured at the Glastonbury Music Festival in 2019, has apparently set aside the ongoing dispute with his brother, Noel, for an Oasis tour. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI
1 of 2 | British singer Liam Gallagher, pictured at the Glastonbury Music Festival in 2019, has apparently set aside the ongoing dispute with his brother, Noel, for an Oasis tour. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Oasis has announced tour dates for the North American leg of their 2025 tour.

"America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along," they wrote on social media Monday.

Oasis initially announced shows in Ireland, Britain and Scotland, and, within about a month, tickets have sold out for concerts in London, Edinburgh, Scotland, Cardiff and Wales.

Earlier in September, Ticketmaster became the subject of a Competition and Markets Authority investigation because of "dynamic pricing" related to the the tour.

The reunion comes 15 years after the band's last performance.

"The guns have fallen silent," they said in a press release, in a seeming nod to the ongoing dispute between band brothers Liam and Noel Gallagher.

"The stars have aligned," they added. "The great wait is over. Come see. It will not be televised."

The tour kicks off in North America on Aug. 24 in Toronto, and concludes in Mexico City on Sept. 12.

Tickets can be purchased beginning Oct. 4.

