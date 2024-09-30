Elton John shares private struggles in documentary 'Never Too Late'

1 of 3 | Elton John, pictured during his farewell tour on the South Lawn of the White House in 2022, is the subject of a new documentary from Disney+. File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 30 (UPI) -- Disney+ released a trailer for an upcoming documentary about Elton John on Monday. The preview for Elton John: Never Too Late offers a glimpse into the private struggles the icon faced. Advertisement

"My soul had gone dark, I'd gone dark," he says in the trailer. "And I wasn't a joy to be around. I didn't have anything apart from my success and my drugs. I took a bunch of tablets. I thought I was gonna drown."

He grappled with feelings that there was something missing from his life.

"As he prepares for his final concert in North America at Dodger Stadium, Elton takes us back in time and recounts the extraordinary highs and heartbreaking lows of his early years and how he overcame adversity, abuse and addiction to become the icon he is today," the official description reads.

Elton John will also release a new song in the documentary, a press release states.

Never Too Late will premiere in select theaters Nov. 15, and will stream on Disney+ beginning Dec. 13.

