Chappell Roan focuses on health, cancels weekend shows

Chappell Roan, pictured on stage at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 11, announced she is canceling shows and prioritizing her health.

Sept. 27 (UPI) -- Chappell Roan is taking a beat to focus on her wellbeing. The 26-year-old pop star was slated to perform at a weekend music festival, but canceled her performances Friday. Advertisement

"I apologize to the people who have been waiting to see me in NYC and DC this weekend at All Things Go," she wrote. "But I am unable to perform. Things have gotten overwhelming over the past few weeks and I am really feeling it."

In August, Roan posted TikTok videos discussing boundaries around how fans treat her.

"I don't care that abuse and harassment, stalking, whatever, is a normal thing to do to people who are famous, or a little famous, whatever," she said. "I don't care that it's normal. I don't care that this crazy type of behavior comes along with the job, the career field I've chosen. That does not make it okay, that doesn't make it normal... I'm allowed to say no to creepy behavior."

More recently she shared a pair of videos addressing how recent political comments about endorsements were taken out of context.

"...There is no way I can stand behind some of the left's completely transphobic and completely genocidal views," she said. "So yeah, there are huge problems on both. You know what is right and wrong and so do I..."

She shared she plans to vote for Kamala Harris with the caveat that she is "not settling for what has been offered, because that's questionable."

She stressed that she needs a few days to center her own health so that she can be fully present during her performances.

We support you Chappell Roan pic.twitter.com/LmNgwY2MlP— All Things Go (@AllThingsGo) September 27, 2024

In a post sharing the news, All Things Go offered their support.

"All Things Go strongly supports artists prioritizing their well-being and we ask our community to rally around Chappell Roan with love and understanding," the post reads. "Let's continue to show the world that music fans support not just the art, but the artists themselves."

The cancellation comes amid Roan's Midwest Princess Tour.