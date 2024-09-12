Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 12, 2024 / 1:55 PM

Dua Lipa to kick off 'Radical Optimism' tour in March

By Jessica Inman
Dua Lipa, pictured at the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center, announced 2025 tour dates on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 6 | Dua Lipa, pictured at the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center, announced 2025 tour dates on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa has announced her 2025 Radical Optimism tour dates.

"I can't wait to bring this show to you," the 29-year-old singer wrote on social media Thursday, in a post announcing the tour. "Let's go!"

Advertisement

The tour begins in March, in Australia, and arrives in North America in September, and additional dates are expected to be added to the calendar.

Fans can purchase tickets Sept. 20.

Dua Lipa released her third album in May, saying that the project pushed her to "grow beyond belief."

Advertisement

"I'm definitely not the same person I was when I started writing this album," she said at the time. "And I'm grateful for every song that's helped me become the person I am today. It has shifted my perspective with every song and made me stronger."

Here are the North American dates for the Radical Optimism tour:

Sept. 1 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 2 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 5 - Chicago, at United Center

Sept. 6 - Chicago, at United Center

Sept. 9 - Boston, at TD Garden

Sept. 10 - Boston, at TD Garden

Sept. 13 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Sept. 14 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Sept. 17 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 18 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 26 - Miami, at Kaseya Center

Sept. 27 - Miami, at Kaseya Center

Sept. 30 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 1 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum

Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum

Oct. 11 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

Oct. 12 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

Advertisement

Oct. 15 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 16 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

Dance-pop star Dua Lipa: 20 red carpet looks

Dua Lipa arrives on the red carpet at the Clive Davis and Recording Academy Pre-Grammy gala and Grammy Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Jay-Z on January 27, 2018 in New York City. That year she collaborated with K-pop stars Blackpink on the song "Kiss and Make Up." Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Tyla are VMAs Best New Artist finalists
Music // 23 hours ago
Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams, Tyla are VMAs Best New Artist finalists
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Chappell Roan, Gracie Abrams and Tyla are the finalists for Best New Artist at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Billboard Latin Music week to include panels from Thalia, Yandel
Music // 1 day ago
Billboard Latin Music week to include panels from Thalia, Yandel
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Billboard's Latin Music Week will feature panels from Thalia, Eden Muñoz and Yandel.
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Music // 1 day ago
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The MTV Video Music Awards will take place Wednesday at UBS Arena in New York.
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Music // 1 day ago
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Foo Fighters rocker Dave Grohl shared baby news Monday. His fourth child has arrived, but the baby's mother is not his wife of more than two decades.
JC Chasez, Jimmy Harry to release 'Frankenstein'-inspired album
Music // 3 days ago
JC Chasez, Jimmy Harry to release 'Frankenstein'-inspired album
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- *NYSNC singer JC Chasez makes his musical theater recording debut with "Playing with Fire," a 16-track, Frankenstein-inspired concept album.
Eminem to perform 'Death of Slim Shady,' open VMAs
Music // 3 days ago
Eminem to perform 'Death of Slim Shady,' open VMAs
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Eminem will perform songs off his new album, "The Death of Slim Shady," when he opens the MTV Music Video Awards show Wednesday.
Morgan Wallen leads with 7 CMA Award nominations
Music // 3 days ago
Morgan Wallen leads with 7 CMA Award nominations
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen led the field with seven when Country Music Association Award nominations were announced Monday.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Music // 4 days ago
Rapper Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has signed on to headline the NFL's Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February.
Sha Na Na singer Screamin' Scott Simon dead at 75
Music // 5 days ago
Sha Na Na singer Screamin' Scott Simon dead at 75
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Sha Na Na singer and pianist Screamin' Scott Simon has died at the age of 75, his daughter Nina Simon announced Friday.
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N' Sweet' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N' Sweet' tops U.S. album chart
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's "Short N' Sweet" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
'Old Man' inspires Jeff Bridges to revisit 'Starman,' 'Lebowski' roles
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Dave Grohl says he has new baby born 'outside marriage'
Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
Soul singer and Maze founder Frankie Beverly dead at 77
MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year
MTV Video Music Awards: Taylor Swift wins Video of the Year
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement