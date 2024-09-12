Dua Lipa to kick off 'Radical Optimism' tour in March

1 of 6 | Dua Lipa, pictured at the 2024 TIME100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center, announced 2025 tour dates on Thursday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Dua Lipa has announced her 2025 Radical Optimism tour dates. "I can't wait to bring this show to you," the 29-year-old singer wrote on social media Thursday, in a post announcing the tour. "Let's go!" Advertisement

The tour begins in March, in Australia, and arrives in North America in September, and additional dates are expected to be added to the calendar.

Fans can purchase tickets Sept. 20.

Dua Lipa released her third album in May, saying that the project pushed her to "grow beyond belief."

"I'm definitely not the same person I was when I started writing this album," she said at the time. "And I'm grateful for every song that's helped me become the person I am today. It has shifted my perspective with every song and made me stronger."

Here are the North American dates for the Radical Optimism tour:

Sept. 1 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 2 - Toronto, Ontario, at Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 5 - Chicago, at United Center

Sept. 6 - Chicago, at United Center

Sept. 9 - Boston, at TD Garden

Sept. 10 - Boston, at TD Garden

Sept. 13 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Sept. 14 - Atlanta, at State Farm Arena

Sept. 17 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 18 - New York, N.Y., at Madison Square Garden

Sept. 26 - Miami, at Kaseya Center

Sept. 27 - Miami, at Kaseya Center

Sept. 30 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 1 - Dallas, Texas, at American Airlines Center

Oct. 4 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum

Oct. 5 - Los Angeles, at Kia Forum

Oct. 11 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

Oct. 12 - San Francisco, at Chase Center

Oct. 15 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

Oct. 16 - Seattle, Wash., at Climate Pledge Arena

