1 of 3 | Thalía, pictured at the 2024 Latin American Music Awards in Las Vegas, will talk fame and mental health during Billboard's Latin Music week. File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 11 (UPI) -- Billboard's Latin Music Week will feature panels from Thalia, Eden Muñoz and Yandel. Thalia, who was recently acknowledged at the Latin Music Women in Music gala, will be talking mental health and fame, while Muñoz will discuss the financial and logistical aspects of songwriting. Advertisement

Yandel will be included in a panel called "ELYTE: The beginning and future of the genre, with Yandel and friends."

The chief content officer for Latin/Español at Billboard, Leila Cobo, shared her excitement about the musicians during the program's 35th year.

"These artists and their trajectories embody the energy, diversity and impact of Latin music today," she said in a press release. "We look forward to hosting meaningful conversations and unforgettable experiences that will resonate with fans and industry professionals alike."

Billboard previously announced an Alejandro Sanz question and answer session.

The industry event kicks off Oct. 14 and lasts through Oct. 18.

Honoree Alejandro Sanz is the 17th recipient of the Latin Recording Academy Person of the Year award. Sanz is known for fusing pop with Spanish flamenco. | License Photo