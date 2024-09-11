Trending
Music
Sept. 11, 2024 / 10:59 AM

MTV Video Music Awards: How to watch, what to expect

By Annie Martin
Megan Thee Stallion will host the MTV VMAs Wednesday evening. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
Sept. 11 (UPI) -- The MTV Video Music Awards will return Wednesday in New York.

This year's ceremony will be held at UBS Arena and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

The MTV VMAs is a fan-voted awards show celebrating the best in music videos.

Megan Thee Stallion will host the event, with Eminem to give the opening performance.

Other performers include Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Blackpink's Lisa, Karol G and Shawn Mendes.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 10 nominations, followed by Post Malone with nine nominations.

How to watch

The MTV VMAs will take place Wednesday at UBS Arena in New York and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

Nessa, Dometi Pongo and Kevan Kenney will host the pre-show, which broadcasts at 6:30 p.m. on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Logo.

Participants

Megan Thee Stallion will host the VMAs for the first time. The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper is nominated for seven awards, including Best Hip-Hop for "Boa."

Eminem will open the ceremony with the first TV performance from his latest album, The Death of Slim Shady.

Sabrina Carpenter, Halsey, Camila Cabello, Lenny Kravitz, Blackpink's Lisa, Anitta, LL Cool J, Karol G, Shawn Mendes, Chappell Roan and other artists will perform.

Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Cyndi Lauper, Big Sean, Miranda Lambert and other stars will present awards.

K-pop group Le Sserafim will perform during the VMAs pre-show.

Nominations

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 10 nominations, including Artist of the Year. Post Malone follows with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter are each up for six awards.

The Artist of the Year nominees are: Ariana Grande, Bad Bunny, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter, SZA and Taylor Swift.

The Video of the Year nominees are: "We Can't Be Friends" by Ariana Grande, "Lunch" by Billie Eilish, "Paint the Town Red" by Doja Cat, "Houdini" by Eminem, "Snooze" by SZA and "Fortnight" by Taylor Swift featuring Post Malone.

Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award and a perform a medley of her greatest hits.

