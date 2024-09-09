Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 9, 2024 / 10:21 AM

Eminem to perform 'Death of Slim Shady,' open VMAs

By Jessica Inman
Eminem, pictured during his 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance, will open the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Eminem, pictured during his 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance, will open the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Eminem will perform new songs when he opens the MTV Music Video Awards show Wednesday.

The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which dropped in July, is the first new album from the 51-year-old rapper since 2020.

Advertisement

He described his latest project as "conceptual," and said the 19 songs were meant to be listened in a specific order for the meaning to shine through.

Tracks include "Tobey" with Big Sean and BabyTron and "Somebody Save Me" with Jelly Roll.

In addition to the opening performance, Eminem is up for eight awards, which include acknowledgment in a brand-new category -- VMAs Most Iconic Performance.

He will face off with Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Madonna. A group performance from Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott and Madonna is also in the running.

Advertisement

The 15-time Grammy award winner last kicked off the VMAs in 2010.

The VMAs will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, and Katy Perry is the show's Video Vanguard Award winner.

The show premieres Sept. 11.

MTV VMAs: Video Vanguard Award winners

Katy Perry
Katy Perry arrives on the red carpet at the CMA Awards in Nashville on November 9, 2022. Perry will be the latest artist to receive the Video Vanguard award when she is honored at the MTV Video Music Awards on September 11. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Morgan Wallen leads with 7 CMA Award nominations
Music // 1 hour ago
Morgan Wallen leads with 7 CMA Award nominations
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Morgan Wallen led the field with seven when Country Music Association Award nominations were announced Monday.
Rapper Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Music // 22 hours ago
Rapper Kendrick Lamar to headline Super Bowl halftime show
Sept. 8 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning rapper Kendrick Lamar has signed on to headline the NFL's Super Bowl LIX halftime show in February.
Sha Na Na singer Screamin' Scott Simon dead at 75
Music // 1 day ago
Sha Na Na singer Screamin' Scott Simon dead at 75
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Sha Na Na singer and pianist Screamin' Scott Simon has died at the age of 75, his daughter Nina Simon announced Friday.
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N' Sweet' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Sabrina Carpenter's 'Short N' Sweet' tops U.S. album chart
Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's "Short N' Sweet" is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.
Paris Hilton releases 'Infinite Icon,' 18 years after first album
Music // 2 days ago
Paris Hilton releases 'Infinite Icon,' 18 years after first album
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton released her first album in nearly 20 years on Friday.
Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Jordan Chiles among MTV VMAs presenters
Music // 2 days ago
Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Jordan Chiles among MTV VMAs presenters
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Cyndi Lauper, Big Sean, Miranda Lambert and other stars will present awards at the MTV Video Music Awards.
LL Cool J releases 'The Force,' first album in 10 years
Music // 2 days ago
LL Cool J releases 'The Force,' first album in 10 years
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- LL Cool J released "The Force," his first new album in more than 10 years on Friday.
Tzuyu of Twice releases first solo EP, 'Run Away' video
Music // 3 days ago
Tzuyu of Twice releases first solo EP, 'Run Away' video
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Tzuyu released the solo album "Aboutzu" and a music video for the song "Run Away."
Megan Thee Stallion, RM team up for new song 'Neva Play'
Music // 3 days ago
Megan Thee Stallion, RM team up for new song 'Neva Play'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion teamed up K-pop star RM for a new song, which was released Friday.
Adele announces she is taking a break after Munich, Vegas residencies
Music // 1 week ago
Adele announces she is taking a break after Munich, Vegas residencies
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele has announced she is taking a break after her Munich and Las Vegas residencies wrap up.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
Titus Welliver's 'Bosch: Legacy' to end after 3 seasons
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, dies
Nicole Kidman's mother, Janelle Ann Kidman, dies
Famous birthdays for Sept. 9: Hugh Grant, Michael Bublé
Famous birthdays for Sept. 9: Hugh Grant, Michael Bublé
Sha Na Na singer Screamin' Scott Simon dead at 75
Sha Na Na singer Screamin' Scott Simon dead at 75
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement