Eminem to perform 'Death of Slim Shady,' open VMAs

1 of 5 | Eminem, pictured during his 2022 Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show performance, will open the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Eminem will perform new songs when he opens the MTV Music Video Awards show Wednesday. The Death of Slim Shady (Coup de Grâce), which dropped in July, is the first new album from the 51-year-old rapper since 2020. Advertisement

He described his latest project as "conceptual," and said the 19 songs were meant to be listened in a specific order for the meaning to shine through.

Tracks include "Tobey" with Big Sean and BabyTron and "Somebody Save Me" with Jelly Roll.

.@Eminem is back... back again performing LIVE at the 2024 #VMAs!! Tell a friend to tune in this Wednesday at 8p to see him open the show pic.twitter.com/mSGwW5vGO3— MTV (@MTV) September 9, 2024

In addition to the opening performance, Eminem is up for eight awards, which include acknowledgment in a brand-new category -- VMAs Most Iconic Performance.

He will face off with Beyoncé, Katy Perry, Lady Gaga, Taylor Swift and Madonna. A group performance from Britney Spears, Christina Aguilera, Missy Elliott and Madonna is also in the running.

Advertisement

The 15-time Grammy award winner last kicked off the VMAs in 2010.

The VMAs will be hosted by Megan Thee Stallion, and Katy Perry is the show's Video Vanguard Award winner.

The show premieres Sept. 11.

MTV VMAs: Video Vanguard Award winners