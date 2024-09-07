Advertisement
Sept. 7, 2024 / 12:00 PM / Updated at 12:04 PM

Sha Na Na singer Screamin' Scott Simon dead at 75

By Karen Butler

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Sha Na Na singer and pianist Screamin' Scott Simon has died at the age of 75, his daughter Nina Simon announced Friday.

Nina said her dad died of sinus cancer Thursday.

Simon had toured with Sha Na Na, a legendary Doo-Wop cover band, for more than 50 years, wrapping up in 2022.

The band famously performed at the Woodstock music festival in 1969 and acted as the school-dance musicians Johnny Casino and the Gamblers in the 1978 movie, Grease.

The film featured the hit song "Sandy," which Simon co-wrote with Louis St. Louis and John Travolta sang.

Sha Na Na also starred in its eponymous syndicated variety show from 1977-81.

Over the years, they opened for John Lennon & Yoko Ono, Steve Martin, Bruce Springsteen and Billy Joel.

Scott is survived by his wife, Deborah Simon; daughter Morgan Simon; stepson Nick Richetta; and granddaughters Rocket Simon and Naomi Richetta.

