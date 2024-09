Sept. 7 (UPI) -- Pop star Sabrina Carpenter's Short N' Sweet is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Travis Scott's Days Before Rodeo, followed by Post Malone's F-1 Trillion at No. 3, Chappell Roan's Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 4 and Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time at No. 5.