Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 6, 2024 / 2:38 PM

Paris Hilton releases 'Infinite Icon,' 18 years after first album

By Jessica Inman
Paris Hilton, pictured at the 2024 Grammy Awards, said she was inspired to return to music after performing "Stars are Blind" with Miley Cyrus and Sia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 6 | Paris Hilton, pictured at the 2024 Grammy Awards, said she was inspired to return to music after performing "Stars are Blind" with Miley Cyrus and Sia. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton released her first album in nearly 20 years on Friday.

Infinite Icon contains 12 tracks and collaborations with artists like Rina Sawayama, Meghan Trainor, Megan Thee Stallion, Maria Becerra and Sia, who also executive produced it.

Advertisement

Hilton told People that she was inspired to return to the recording studio after performing Stars are Blind with Miley Cyrus and Sia in 2023.

Sia expressed admiration for Hilton and wanted to work together.

"She looked at me and said, 'You were incredible last night. You were born to be a pop star. Why have you not released another album?'" Hilton said.

Hilton released Paris in 2006, but said she spent the following years focusing on other business endeavors.

"I'm just so grateful that I said yes to Miley that night to do 'Stars are Blind,'" she said. "Because that really just started me on this whole journey to do this second album. I couldn't be prouder of how it all turned out."

Advertisement

She released the official music video for "BBA" on Friday. The song features Megan Thee Stallion, and the video features Lance Bass and Heidi Klum.

Hilton is also scheduled to be a presenter at the upcoming MTV Video Music Awards.

Advertisement

"I truly put my heart and soul into making this second album for my amazing fans, and I can't wait for you all to finally experience it," she shared on social media.

Paris Hilton: 45 images of the star

Paris Hilton arrives at the Emanuel Ungaro Party celebrating the 35th Anniversary of Ungaro Fashions in New York City on September 5, 2001. Photo by Laura Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Jordan Chiles among MTV VMAs presenters
Music // 5 hours ago
Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Jordan Chiles among MTV VMAs presenters
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Cyndi Lauper, Big Sean, Miranda Lambert and other stars will present awards at the MTV Video Music Awards.
LL Cool J releases 'The Force,' first album in 10 years
Music // 6 hours ago
LL Cool J releases 'The Force,' first album in 10 years
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- LL Cool J released "The Force," his first new album in more than 10 years on Friday.
Tzuyu of Twice releases first solo EP, 'Run Away' video
Music // 6 hours ago
Tzuyu of Twice releases first solo EP, 'Run Away' video
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Tzuyu released the solo album "Aboutzu" and a music video for the song "Run Away."
Megan Thee Stallion, RM team up for new song 'Neva Play'
Music // 6 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion, RM team up for new song 'Neva Play'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion teamed up K-pop star RM for a new song, which was released Friday.
Adele announces she is taking a break after Munich, Vegas residencies
Music // 4 days ago
Adele announces she is taking a break after Munich, Vegas residencies
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele has announced she is taking a break after her Munich and Las Vegas residencies wrap up.
Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone's F-1 Trillion is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Switzerland to host Eurovision 2025
Music // 1 week ago
Switzerland to host Eurovision 2025
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Eurovision will return to Switzerland in 2025 when Basel hosts the iconic song contest.
Andrea Bocelli collaboration 'felt like coming home' for Karol G
Music // 1 week ago
Andrea Bocelli collaboration 'felt like coming home' for Karol G
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Andrea Bocelli recreated his song "Vivo por ella" with Karol G, who described their collaboration as a career highlight.
MTV VMAs add Best Trending Video, Most Iconic Performance categories
Music // 1 week ago
MTV VMAs add Best Trending Video, Most Iconic Performance categories
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- MTV's Video Music Awards announced two new social categories -- "Best Trending Video," and "Most Iconic Performance" -- on Friday.
Le Sserafim dance in an aquarium in 'Crazy' video
Music // 1 week ago
Le Sserafim dance in an aquarium in 'Crazy' video
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A new music video from K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is out now.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Natascha McElhone: Heroine Bella pivots, reinvents herself in 'Hotel Portofino' S3
Natascha McElhone: Heroine Bella pivots, reinvents herself in 'Hotel Portofino' S3
Rufus Sewell survives in 'The Diplomat' Season 2
Rufus Sewell survives in 'The Diplomat' Season 2
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Peter Dinklage, Juliette Lewis relished character clash in 'Thicket' western
Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Rosie Perez, Anika Noni Rose
Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Rosie Perez, Anika Noni Rose
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, more join 'Accused' Season 2
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, more join 'Accused' Season 2
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement