Trending
Advertisement
Music
Sept. 6, 2024 / 11:09 AM

LL Cool J releases 'The Force,' first album in 10 years

By Jessica Inman
LL Cool J, pictured at the 2023 Rock &amp; Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, just released a new album, "The Force." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | LL Cool J, pictured at the 2023 Rock & Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony, just released a new album, "The Force." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- LL Cool J released The Force, his first new album in more than 10 years on Friday.

"I'm ready," the 56-year-old musician and actor said when he released the track list on Instagram.

Advertisement

The album features collaborations with Snoop Dogg, Rick Ross, Fat Joe, Busta Rhymes, Nas, Eminem, Saweetie, Sona Jobarteh, Mad Squablz, J-S.A.N.D. and Don Pablito.

The Force is LL Cool J's 14th album and the first since Authentic, which he released in 2013.

"This project is more about the people and cultural impact than anything else. I feel like I was born to hold this space in hip-hop," he said.

LL Cool J, who has two Grammy awards, will perform at the MTV Video Music Awards Sept. 11.

Advertisement

He recently appeared in NCIS: Hawai'i Season 3.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Jordan Chiles among MTV VMAs presenters
Music // 1 hour ago
Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Jordan Chiles among MTV VMAs presenters
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Cyndi Lauper, Big Sean, Miranda Lambert and other stars will present awards at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Tzuyu of Twice releases first solo EP, 'Run Away' video
Music // 2 hours ago
Tzuyu of Twice releases first solo EP, 'Run Away' video
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop star Tzuyu released the solo album "Aboutzu" and a music video for the song "Run Away."
Megan Thee Stallion, RM team up for new song 'Neva Play'
Music // 2 hours ago
Megan Thee Stallion, RM team up for new song 'Neva Play'
Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Megan Thee Stallion teamed up K-pop star RM for a new song, which was released Friday.
Adele announces she is taking a break after Munich, Vegas residencies
Music // 4 days ago
Adele announces she is taking a break after Munich, Vegas residencies
Sept. 1 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Adele has announced she is taking a break after her Munich and Las Vegas residencies wrap up.
Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 31 (UPI) -- Rapper Post Malone's F-1 Trillion is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Switzerland to host Eurovision 2025
Music // 6 days ago
Switzerland to host Eurovision 2025
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Eurovision will return to Switzerland in 2025 when Basel hosts the iconic song contest.
Andrea Bocelli collaboration 'felt like coming home' for Karol G
Music // 6 days ago
Andrea Bocelli collaboration 'felt like coming home' for Karol G
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- Andrea Bocelli recreated his song "Vivo por ella" with Karol G, who described their collaboration as a career highlight.
MTV VMAs add Best Trending Video, Most Iconic Performance categories
Music // 1 week ago
MTV VMAs add Best Trending Video, Most Iconic Performance categories
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- MTV's Video Music Awards announced two new social categories -- "Best Trending Video," and "Most Iconic Performance" -- on Friday.
Le Sserafim dance in an aquarium in 'Crazy' video
Music // 1 week ago
Le Sserafim dance in an aquarium in 'Crazy' video
Aug. 30 (UPI) -- A new music video from K-pop girl group Le Sserafim is out now.
Taeyeon joins Sam Smith in new 'I'm Not the Only One'
Music // 1 week ago
Taeyeon joins Sam Smith in new 'I'm Not the Only One'
Aug. 29 (UPI) -- Sam Smith released a 10th anniversary version of "I'm Not the Only One" featuring K-pop star and Girls' Generation member Taeyeon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Natascha McElhone: Heroine Bella pivots, reinvents herself in 'Hotel Portofino' S3
Natascha McElhone: Heroine Bella pivots, reinvents herself in 'Hotel Portofino' S3
Rufus Sewell survives in 'The Diplomat' Season 2
Rufus Sewell survives in 'The Diplomat' Season 2
Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen to play JonBenét Ramsey parents
Melissa McCarthy, Clive Owen to play JonBenét Ramsey parents
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, more join 'Accused' Season 2
Felicity Huffman, William H. Macy, more join 'Accused' Season 2
Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Rosie Perez, Anika Noni Rose
Famous birthdays for Sept. 6: Rosie Perez, Anika Noni Rose
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement