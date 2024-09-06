Trending
Music
Sept. 6, 2024 / 10:38 AM

Tzuyu of Twice releases first solo EP, 'Run Away' video

By Annie Martin

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- Taiwanese singer Tzuyu is making her official solo debut.

Tzuyu, a member of the K-pop girl group Twice, released her first solo EP, Aboutzu, on Friday.

The singer also shared a music video for the song "Run Away," which features situations that "can be encountered in a 'dream setting.'"

"Everything depends on how you dream," the tagline reads.

Aboutzu also features the tracks "Heartbreak in Heaven" featuring Peniel Shin, "Lazy Baby" featuring pH-1, "Losing Sleep," "One Love" and "Fly."

Tzuyu discussed the album in an interview with Rolling Stone.

"I really did want to express my diverse sides with this album," the singer said. "I heard the music to 'Fly,' and really liked it. So for that song, I heard the music first and then wrote the lyrics to fit it."

"I specifically curated the songs in the order they're in, so on first listen, I hope fans listen to if that way [to hear the full story]," she later added. "They don't have to, but that's my hope."

Tzuyu debuted with Twice in 2015 and is the third member to release solo music. The group also features Nayeon, Jeongyeon, Momo, Sana, Jihyo, Mina, Dahyun and Chaeyoung.

