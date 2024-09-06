Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Jordan Chiles among MTV VMAs presenters

1 of 3 | Lil Nas X will present an award at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 6 (UPI) -- MTV has announced a star-studded lineup of presenters for the MTV Video Music Awards. Paris Hilton, Lil Nas X, Olympic gymnast Jordan Chiles, Cyndi Lauper, Big Sean and Miranda Lambert will present awards at the ceremony Sept. 11 in New York. Advertisement

Other presenters include Addison Rae, Alessandra Ambrosio, Amelia Dimoldenberg, Busta Rhymes, Carson Daly, Damiano David, aka Måneskin, Danna, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, Flava Flav, French Montana, Halle Bailey, Naomi Scott, Suki Waterhouse, Thalía and Tinashe.

The VMAs will air live from UBS Arena at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV.

MTV also said Jessie Murph and Teddy Swims will perform at the Extended Play Stage.

In addition, Nessa, Dometi Pongo and Kevan Kenney will host the VMAs pre-show, which airs at 6:30 p.m. on MTV, MTV2, CMT and Logo. K-pop group Le Sserafim will perform.

@le_sserafim is performing on the 2024 #VMA Pre-Show!!! Don't miss out on alllll the fun starting Wednesday at 6:30p on @MTV! pic.twitter.com/CU3JGjCnJZ— Video Music Awards (@vmas) September 6, 2024 Advertisement

Megan Thee Stallion was previously announced to host the official VMAs ceremony.

Anitta, Benson Boone, Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Halsey, Karol G, Lenny Kravitz, Blackpink's Lisa, LL Cool J, Rauw Alejandro, Sabrina Carpenter and Shawn Mendes will perform.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 12 nominations, followed by Post Malone with 11 and Eminem with 8. Ariana Grande, Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter and SZA are each up for 7 awards.

