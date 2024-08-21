Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 21, 2024 / 10:37 AM

Lenny Kravitz, Lisa, Benson Boone to perform at MTV VMAs

By Jessica Inman
Lenny Kravitz, seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024, will perform at the September Video Music Awards after more than two decades. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 5 | Lenny Kravitz, seen at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on March 10, 2024, will perform at the September Video Music Awards after more than two decades. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 21 (UPI) -- Lenny Kravitz, Lisa and Benson Boone are among the performers taking the stage at MTV's Video Music Awards in September.

It's been more than two decades since Kravitz has performed the awards show. This year, he was nominated for "Best Rock" for his single "Human."

Advertisement

Lisa, of K-pop girl band Blackpink, will perform solo for the first time. Her song "Rockstar" has earned multiple nominations.

Benson Boone, known for his hit "Beautiful Things," is also taking the VMAs stage for the first time, and is up for three awards.

It had previously been shared that Chappell Roan will mark her first-ever VMAs nominations with a performance, after skyrocketing to stardom with hits like "Good Luck, Babe!" and "Pink Pony Club."

Halsey, Camila Cabello, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter are also slated to perform, while Katy Perry will receive the Video Vanguard Award and perform a collection of her top hits.

The awards ceremony premieres at 8 p.m. EDT on Sept. 11.

Advertisement

Moments from Katy Perry's music career

Katy Perry attends an interview session on MuchOnDemand, a celebrity and fan showcase, at the MuchMusic studios in Toronto on December 15, 2008. That summer, her hit song "I Kissed a Girl" topped the Billboard chart. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Nmixx promotes self-love in 'See That?' single, music video
Music // 1 day ago
Nmixx promotes self-love in 'See That?' single, music video
Aug. 19 (UPI) -- K-pop group Nmixx released the EP "Fe3O4: Stick Out" and a music video for the song "See That?"
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 14th week
Music // 4 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 14th week
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a 14th week.
Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to star in Toby Keith tribute concert
Music // 4 days ago
Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to star in Toby Keith tribute concert
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An upcoming tribute concert will honor the late country music star Toby Keith.
Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs appear on Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' album
Music // 5 days ago
Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs appear on Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' album
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone released "F-1 Trillion," his sixth studio album and first foray into country music, on Friday.
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosalia release 'New Woman' single, music video
Music // 5 days ago
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosalia release 'New Woman' single, music video
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa and Rosalía released a single and music video for their collaboration "New Woman."
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars release new music video 'Die with a Smile'
Music // 5 days ago
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars release new music video 'Die with a Smile'
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The new music video for "Die with a Smile," a duet between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, was released early Friday.
Great White singer Jack Russell dead at 63
Music // 5 days ago
Great White singer Jack Russell dead at 63
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former Great White lead singer Jack Russell has died at the age of 63, his family announced on social media Thursday.
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Music // 6 days ago
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Anthony Field discusses the evolution of the children's band The Wiggles up to their 100th album, "Wiggle and Learn," out Friday.
Rosalia joins Blackpink's Lisa in 'New Woman' music video teaser
Music // 1 week ago
Rosalia joins Blackpink's Lisa in 'New Woman' music video teaser
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa shared a preview of her "New Woman" music video featuring Rosalía.
Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter to perform at the MTV VMAs
Music // 1 week ago
Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter to perform at the MTV VMAs
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter have been booked to perform at next month's MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Ryan Reynolds explains 'Deadpool' dedication to Rob Delaney's late son
Ryan Reynolds explains 'Deadpool' dedication to Rob Delaney's late son
Google Doodle honors sign-language poet Dorothy Miles
Google Doodle honors sign-language poet Dorothy Miles
Famous birthdays for Aug. 21: Hayden Panettiere, Loretta Devine
Famous birthdays for Aug. 21: Hayden Panettiere, Loretta Devine
'Killer' Nathalie Emmanuel: 'It's hard to not look cool' doing John Woo
'Killer' Nathalie Emmanuel: 'It's hard to not look cool' doing John Woo
Patrick J. Adams joins 'Yellowstone' sequel 'The Madison'
Patrick J. Adams joins 'Yellowstone' sequel 'The Madison'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement