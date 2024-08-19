Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 19, 2024 / 11:49 AM

Nmixx promotes self-love in 'See That?' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Nmixx released the EP "Fe3O4: Stick Out" and a music video for the song "See That?" File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI
Nmixx released the EP "Fe3O4: Stick Out" and a music video for the song "See That?" File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx is back with new music.

The K-pop group released the EP Fe3O4: Stick Out and a music video for the song "See That?" on Monday.

Advertisement

In the lyrics to "See That," the members of Nmixx embrace "weirdos" as they share a message about confidence and self-love.

The video shows Nmixx perform a choreographed dance routine and break free of critics and doubters.

Fe3O4: Stick Out also features the tracks "Sickuhh" featuring Kid Milli, "Red Light Sign, but We Go," "Beat Beat," "Moving On" and "Love is Lonely."

Fe3O4: Stick Out is a follow-up to Nmixx's EP Fe3O4: Break, released in January.

The group consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 14th week
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' tops U.S. album chart for 14th week
Aug. 17 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is No. 1 on the U.S. album chart for a 14th week.
Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to star in Toby Keith tribute concert
Music // 2 days ago
Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to star in Toby Keith tribute concert
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An upcoming tribute concert will honor the late country music star Toby Keith.
Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs appear on Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' album
Music // 3 days ago
Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs appear on Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' album
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone released "F-1 Trillion," his sixth studio album and first foray into country music, on Friday.
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosalia release 'New Woman' single, music video
Music // 3 days ago
Blackpink's Lisa, Rosalia release 'New Woman' single, music video
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa and Rosalía released a single and music video for their collaboration "New Woman."
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars release new music video 'Die with a Smile'
Music // 3 days ago
Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars release new music video 'Die with a Smile'
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The new music video for "Die with a Smile," a duet between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, was released early Friday.
Great White singer Jack Russell dead at 63
Music // 3 days ago
Great White singer Jack Russell dead at 63
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former Great White lead singer Jack Russell has died at the age of 63, his family announced on social media Thursday.
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Music // 4 days ago
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Anthony Field discusses the evolution of the children's band The Wiggles up to their 100th album, "Wiggle and Learn," out Friday.
Rosalia joins Blackpink's Lisa in 'New Woman' music video teaser
Music // 5 days ago
Rosalia joins Blackpink's Lisa in 'New Woman' music video teaser
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa shared a preview of her "New Woman" music video featuring Rosalía.
Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter to perform at the MTV VMAs
Music // 6 days ago
Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter to perform at the MTV VMAs
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter have been booked to perform at next month's MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.
Nine Inch Nails creating music for 'TRON: Ares' film soundtrack
Music // 1 week ago
Nine Inch Nails creating music for 'TRON: Ares' film soundtrack
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Industrial hard rock band Nine Inch Nails is creating music for "TRON: Ares" film soundtrack.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to star in Toby Keith tribute concert
Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to star in Toby Keith tribute concert
Google Doodle honors sign-language poet Dorothy Miles
Google Doodle honors sign-language poet Dorothy Miles
'Alien: Romulus' tops North American box office with $41.5M
'Alien: Romulus' tops North American box office with $41.5M
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Madelaine Petsch, Andy Samberg
Famous birthdays for Aug. 18: Madelaine Petsch, Andy Samberg
Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: Jonathan Frakes, Fat Joe
Famous birthdays for Aug. 19: Jonathan Frakes, Fat Joe
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement