Nmixx released the EP "Fe3O4: Stick Out" and a music video for the song "See That?" File Photo by Keizo Mori/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 19 (UPI) -- South Korean girl group Nmixx is back with new music. The K-pop group released the EP Fe3O4: Stick Out and a music video for the song "See That?" on Monday.

In the lyrics to "See That," the members of Nmixx embrace "weirdos" as they share a message about confidence and self-love.

The video shows Nmixx perform a choreographed dance routine and break free of critics and doubters.

Fe3O4: Stick Out also features the tracks "Sickuhh" featuring Kid Milli, "Red Light Sign, but We Go," "Beat Beat," "Moving On" and "Love is Lonely."

Fe3O4: Stick Out is a follow-up to Nmixx's EP Fe3O4: Break, released in January.

The group consists of Lily, Haewon, Sullyoon, Bae, Jiwoo and Kyujin.