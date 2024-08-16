Carrie Underwood, Eric Church to star in Toby Keith tribute concert

1 of 5 | Carrie Underwood, who performed on "Good Morning America's" 2024 Summer Concert Series, will appear in an upcoming tribute concert for the late Toby Keith. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- An upcoming tribute concert will honor the late country music star Toby Keith. Toby Keith: American Icon will feature covers of the musician's popular songs, such as "A Little Less Talk and a Lot More Action," performed by Carrie Underwood and "As Good as I Once Was," performed by Eric Church. Advertisement

Brantley Gilbert and HARDY will cover "How Do You Like Me Now?!" while Riley Green and Ella Langley will perform "Who's Your Daddy?"

The two-hour special will also feature performances by Luke Bryan, Lainey Wilson, Ashley McBryde, Jamey Johnson, Darius Rucker, Jordan Davis, Clay Walker and Tyler Hubbard.

Krystal Keith, Toby Keith's daughter, will also perform.

"One of the most prolific and self-directed creative forces in country music's modern era, singer-songwriter Toby Keith amassed 42 top-10 hits ... and more than 10 billion streams largely on the strength of his own songwriting and producing," an official synopsis says. "Keith's influence crossed generations and his legacy reached around the globe."

Toby Keith died in February of stomach cancer. He was 62 years old.

"Toby inspired millions and I was one of them RIP," said Jelly Roll, who will appear in the tribute, at the time.

The concert will premiere on Aug. 28 on NBC and will land on Peacock the following day.

