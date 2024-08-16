Trending
Music
Aug. 16, 2024 / 10:34 AM

Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs appear on Post Malone's 'F-1 Trillion' album

By Jessica Inman
Rapper Post Malone, seen here singing at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, in February, released a new album on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Rapper Post Malone, seen here singing at Super Bowl LVIII in Las Vegas, in February, released a new album on Friday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Post Malone released F-1 Trillion, his sixth studio album and first foray into country music, on Friday.

The 18-track record features the voices of country music stars Tim McGraw, Blake Shelton, Dolly Parton, Luke Combs, Lainey Wilson, Brad Paisley, HARDY, ERNEST and Hank Williams, Jr.

Morgan Wallen, Jelly Roll, Sierra Ferrell and Chris Stapleton also collaborate with the 29-year-old singer and rapper. Malone and Jelly Roll worked together on the song "Losers."

"Thank you to everyone involved in the making of this project," Malone wrote on Instagram. "I am so honored to have worked with some of my favorite artists, writers, and friends."

The singer recently shared that he doesn't like genres and the confinement they impose, and he had previously professed his preference for the label "artist" over "rapper."

Fans were lavishing Malone with praise on social media.

"Country Malone is where it's at," one commenter said.

Many people declared their belief that F-1 Trillion would be the album of the year.

"I have had the time of my life making this record," Malone said. "It's something I've wanted to do for a long time, and I'm so excited for the opportunity to make it. Everyone keep expressing yourself, having fun, loving what you do, and loving each other. I love you more than I can say."

Malone has also recently collaborated with Beyoncé and Taylor Swift, released his Fathers & Sons album, and lent his voice to the Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles.

