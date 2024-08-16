Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 16, 2024 / 8:34 AM

Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars release new music video 'Die with a Smile'

By Karen Butler
The music video for "Die with a Smile," Lady Gaga's duet with Bruno Mars, is out. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | The music video for "Die with a Smile," Lady Gaga's duet with Bruno Mars, is out. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The new music video for "Die with a Smile," a duet between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, was released early Friday.

The love song has already gotten more than 1.6 million views on YouTube.

Advertisement

Mars directed the 4-minute clip with Daniel Ramos.

It shows Mars and Gaga wearing matching blue-grey outfits with red accents as they sing to each other on stage in what looks to be a television studio.

Mars strums a guitar, while Gaga smokes and plays the piano.

Lyrics include, "If the world was ending, I'd want to be next to you."

This is the first time the artists have recorded together.

Eight years ago, they appeared on stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris where The Weeknd performed a medley of their songs live.

Mars' most recent album was released in 2021. It was a collaboration with Anderson .Paak called An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Gaga, who will soon be seen in Joker: Folie a Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix, released her latest album, Chromatica, in 2020.

Advertisement

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career

Lady Gaga headlines Virgin Mobile's Re Generation benefit concert in aid of homeless youth at Circa in Toronto on November 30, 2008. The following year Gaga performed for Britain's Queen Elizabeth. Photo by Christine Chew/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Great White singer Jack Russell dead at 63
Music // 1 hour ago
Great White singer Jack Russell dead at 63
Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former Great White lead singer Jack Russell has died at the age of 63, his family announced on social media Thursday.
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Music // 1 day ago
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
LOS ANGELES, Aug. 15 (UPI) -- Anthony Field discusses the evolution of the children's band The Wiggles up to their 100th album, "Wiggle and Learn," out Friday.
Rosalia joins Blackpink's Lisa in 'New Woman' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Rosalia joins Blackpink's Lisa in 'New Woman' music video teaser
Aug. 14 (UPI) -- K-pop star Lisa shared a preview of her "New Woman" music video featuring Rosalía.
Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter to perform at the MTV VMAs
Music // 3 days ago
Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, Sabrina Carpenter to perform at the MTV VMAs
Aug. 13 (UPI) -- Camila Cabello, Chappell Roan, GloRilla, Rauw Alejandro and Sabrina Carpenter have been booked to perform at next month's MTV Video Music Awards ceremony.
Nine Inch Nails creating music for 'TRON: Ares' film soundtrack
Music // 4 days ago
Nine Inch Nails creating music for 'TRON: Ares' film soundtrack
Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Industrial hard rock band Nine Inch Nails is creating music for "TRON: Ares" film soundtrack.
Disney announces 'Inside Out' series, 'Incredibles' sequel
Music // 5 days ago
Disney announces 'Inside Out' series, 'Incredibles' sequel
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has announced plans for an "Inside Out" streaming series and another "Incredibles" movie sequel.
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' returns to top of U.S. album chart
Music // 5 days ago
Taylor Swift's 'Tortured Poets Department' returns to top of U.S. album chart
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" has returned to the top of the U.S. album chart.
H.E.R. to perform at Paris Olympics closing ceremony
Music // 6 days ago
H.E.R. to perform at Paris Olympics closing ceremony
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- H.E.R. will perform the U.S. national anthem at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony Sunday.
Shawn Mendes shares how he 'was about to be a father' in new song
Music // 6 days ago
Shawn Mendes shares how he 'was about to be a father' in new song
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes released "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough," two songs from his album "Shawn," on his 26th birthday.
Kylie Minogue strikes a pose in 'My Oh My' music video
Music // 6 days ago
Kylie Minogue strikes a pose in 'My Oh My' music video
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue released a music video for her single "My Oh My" with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Original 'Hollywood Squares' host Peter Marshall dies at 98
Original 'Hollywood Squares' host Peter Marshall dies at 98
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
'Into the Fire: The Lost Daughter': Mother searches for daughter in documentary
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Anthony Field: Wiggles' 100th album represents 'endless possibilities'
Kaley Cuoco announces her engagement to Tom Pelphrey
Kaley Cuoco announces her engagement to Tom Pelphrey
'Notebook' star Gena Rowlands dies at 94
'Notebook' star Gena Rowlands dies at 94
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement