Lady Gaga, Bruno Mars release new music video 'Die with a Smile'

1 of 5 | The music video for "Die with a Smile," Lady Gaga's duet with Bruno Mars, is out. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- The new music video for "Die with a Smile," a duet between Lady Gaga and Bruno Mars, was released early Friday. The love song has already gotten more than 1.6 million views on YouTube. Advertisement

Mars directed the 4-minute clip with Daniel Ramos.

It shows Mars and Gaga wearing matching blue-grey outfits with red accents as they sing to each other on stage in what looks to be a television studio.

Mars strums a guitar, while Gaga smokes and plays the piano.

Lyrics include, "If the world was ending, I'd want to be next to you."

This is the first time the artists have recorded together.

Eight years ago, they appeared on stage at the Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Paris where The Weeknd performed a medley of their songs live.

Mars' most recent album was released in 2021. It was a collaboration with Anderson .Paak called An Evening with Silk Sonic.

Gaga, who will soon be seen in Joker: Folie a Deux opposite Joaquin Phoenix, released her latest album, Chromatica, in 2020.

Advertisement

Moments from Lady Gaga's music career