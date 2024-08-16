Great White singer Jack Russell dead at 63

Lead singer Jack Russell of the 1980s hair metal band Great White performs in concert at The Sunset Station in Las Vegas in 2007. Russell died Thursday at the age of 63. File Photo by Daniel Gluskoter/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Former Great White lead singer Jack Russell has died at the age of 63, his family announced on social media Thursday. "Jack passed peacefully in the presence of his wife Heather Ann Russell, son Matthew Hucko, cousin Naomi Breshears Barbor, and dear friends Billy and Cheryl Pawelcik," his family wrote on Instagram. Advertisement

"Jack is loved and remembered for his sense of humor, exceptional zest for life, and unshakeable contribution to rock and roll where his legacy will forever thrive."

No cause of death was disclosed, but Russell was diagnosed with Lewy body dementia and multiple system atrophy last month.

His family asked for privacy and said plans for a public memorial would be forthcoming.

Great White was a hair metal band known for the 1980s hits Rock Me, Save Your Love and Once Bitten, Twice Shy.

He left the group in 1996, but returned in 2001 and toured with them under the name Jack Russell's Great White.

Great White made headlines in 2003 when their stage pyrotechnics ignited a fire at The Station nightclub in Rhode Island, killing 100 people, including the band's guitarist Ty Longley.

The band settled lawsuits connected with what is still considered the deadliest U.S. fireworks mishap.

