Music
Aug. 16, 2024 / 10:16 AM

Blackpink's Lisa, Rosalia release 'New Woman' single, music video

By Annie Martin
Lisa (L), pictured with Blackpink, and Rosalía released a single and music video for their collaboration "New Woman." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Lisa (L), pictured with Blackpink, and Rosalía released a single and music video for their collaboration "New Woman." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 16 (UPI) -- Thai singer and rapper Lisa is back with new music.

On Friday, Lisa, a member of the K-pop girl group Blackpink, released a single and music video for the solo song "New Woman" featuring Spanish music star Rosalía.

The "New Woman" video shows Lisa and Rosalía give off confident vibes as they wait at an audition. The pair also create a visual contrast in scenes where Lisa is dressed in all white and Rosalía in all black.

Lisa's Blackpink bandmate Jennie showed her support for the song on Instagram Stories, writing, "Love these two beautiful women."

Lisa and Rosalía announced their collaboration last week.

Lisa previously expressed her admiration for Rosalía in a 2022 interview with Rolling Stone.

"Rosalía is so cool. She has her own Spanish culture, that's inside her person, that influences her music... I'm curious to know how much I can expand what I do. Music-wise, dance-wise, I feel like I still have to learn more," she said at the time.

Lisa has yet to release a full-length solo album, while Rosalía released her third album, Motomami, in 2022.

