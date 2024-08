1 of 3 | Lisa (L), pictured with Blackpink, shared a preview of her "New Woman" music video featuring Rosalía. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 14 (UPI) -- Thai singer and rapper Lisa is teasing her new single and music video with Spanish music star Rosalía. Lisa, a member of the K-pop group Blackpink, released a preview Wednesday of her video for the song "New Woman" featuring Rosalía.

The "New Woman" teaser shows Lisa sport both platinum blonde and black hair as she hangs out with Rosalía. The clip ends with a shot of Lisa and Rosalía dressed in all white and black, respectively, as they pose in a way that evokes a yinyang.

Lisa and Rosalía will release "New Woman" and the full music video Friday.

Lisa had announced the collaboration last week.

"New Woman" will be Lisa's second single of 2024, following "Rockstar."

The singer will make her festival debut as a solo artist at Global Citizen Festival in September.