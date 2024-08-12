Advertisement
Aug. 12, 2024 / 8:19 AM

Nine Inch Nails creating music for 'TRON: Ares' film soundtrack

By Karen Butler
Achievement in Music (Original Score) winners Trent Reznor (R) and Atticus Ross pose with their Oscars at the Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2011. The pair are teaming up with their fellow Nine Inch Nails members to score the new film "TRON: Ares." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI
1 of 5 | Achievement in Music (Original Score) winners Trent Reznor (R) and Atticus Ross pose with their Oscars at the Academy Awards in Hollywood in 2011. The pair are teaming up with their fellow Nine Inch Nails members to score the new film "TRON: Ares." File Photo by Phil McCarten/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 12 (UPI) -- Industrial hard rock band Nine Inch Nails is creating music for TRON: Ares film soundtrack.

"You're going to get what you deserve. 10.10.25," the Rock and Roll Hall of Famers teased on X over the weekend.

Oscar-winning actor Jared Leto will embody the computer program, Ares, in the sci-fi movie.

Greta Lee, Gillian Anderson, Hasan Minhaj, Jodie Turner-Smith, Arturo Castro, Cameron Monaghan and Evan Peters.

Joachim Ronning is directing the film, which will also feature Jeff Bridges reprising his role of tech giant Kevin Flynn from the original 1982 movie TRON and its 2010 sequel TRON: Legacy.

Daft Punk scored Tron: Legacy.

NIN members Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross previously wrote music for the films The Social Network, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem and Challengers.

The Tron Lightcycle Power Run roller coaster based on the film franchise opened at Disney's Magic Kingdom theme park in Orlando, Fla., in 2023.

