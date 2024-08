Taylor Swift's "Tortured Poets Department" is No. 1 on the Billboard 200 album chart again. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Pop star Taylor Swift's Tortured Poets Department has returned to the top of the U.S. album chart after a two-week absence. Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time, Zach Bryan's The Great American Bar Scene at No. 3, Chappell Roan's The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 4 and Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 5. Advertisement

Rounding out the top tier are Stray Kids' Ate at No. 6, Eminem's Death of Slim Shady at No. 7, the Twisters soundtrack at No. 8, Charli XCX's Brat at No. 9 and Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 10.

Last week's chart topper was Ate and the week before the No. 1 album was Death of Slim Shady, which unseated Tortured Poets Department after a 12-week reign at No. 1.

Swift canceled several shows in Vienna this past week due to a foiled terror plot targeting her well-attended concerts.

Three teens have been arrested in connection with the plan to drive bomb-filled vehicles into crowds outside concert venues.

