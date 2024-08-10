Disney announces 'Inside Out' series, 'Incredibles' sequel

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has announced plans for an Inside Out streaming series and another Incredibles movie sequel.
Dream Productions is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2025.
|Advertisement
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has announced plans for an Inside Out streaming series and another Incredibles movie sequel. Dream Productions is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2025.
Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has announced plans for an Inside Out streaming series and another Incredibles movie sequel.
Dream Productions is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2025.
It is set in the animated adolescent feelings-themed world of 2015's Inside Out and Inside Out 2, which is currently playing in theaters and set to debut on digital platforms Aug. 20.
Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke starred in the sequel.
No word on casting for the spinoff series.
Brad Bird, director of the original 2004 The Incredibles movie and its 2018 sequel The Incredibles 2, is developing The Incredibles 3.
The voice cast for the cartoon follow-up has not been announced yet.
Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson lent their voices to the main characters in the superhero movies.