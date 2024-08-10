Advertisement
Aug. 10, 2024 / 11:42 AM

Disney announces 'Inside Out' series, 'Incredibles' sequel

By Karen Butler
Amy Poehler's "Inside Out" film franchise is getting a Disney+ spinoff series called "Dream Productions." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI
Amy Poehler's "Inside Out" film franchise is getting a Disney+ spinoff series called "Dream Productions." File Photo by James Atoa/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 10 (UPI) -- Disney has announced plans for an Inside Out streaming series and another Incredibles movie sequel.

Dream Productions is expected to premiere on Disney+ in 2025.

It is set in the animated adolescent feelings-themed world of 2015's Inside Out and Inside Out 2, which is currently playing in theaters and set to debut on digital platforms Aug. 20.

Amy Poehler and Maya Hawke starred in the sequel.

No word on casting for the spinoff series.

Brad Bird, director of the original 2004 The Incredibles movie and its 2018 sequel The Incredibles 2, is developing The Incredibles 3.

The voice cast for the cartoon follow-up has not been announced yet.

Holly Hunter, Craig T. Nelson and Samuel L. Jackson lent their voices to the main characters in the superhero movies.

'Inside Out' premiere in Los Angeles

Cast member Amy Poehler the voice of Joy in the animated motion picture comedy "Inside Out" attends the premiere of the film at El Capitan Theatre in the Hollywood section of Los Angeles on June 8, 2015. Storyline: After young Riley is uprooted from her Midwest life and moved to San Francisco, her emotions - Joy, Fear, Anger, Disgust and Sadness - conflict on how best to navigate a new city, house and school. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

