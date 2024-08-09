Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 9, 2024 / 11:07 AM

Shawn Mendes shares how he 'was about to be a father' in new song

By Annie Martin
Shawn Mendes released "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough," two songs from his album "Shawn," on his 26th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Shawn Mendes released "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough," two songs from his album "Shawn," on his 26th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes sings about how he "was about to be a father" in the new song "Why Why Why."

The singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the track Friday on his 26th birthday.

Advertisement

In the lyrics, Mendes references a breakup, singing, "Sweating through the sheets, shakin' in bed / Visions of her naked in my head / But I went off and chose myself instead."

He later shares, "I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core, I'm still a kid."

Mendes split from his girlfriend, pop star Camila Cabello, in 2021 after two years of dating. The pair were spotted getting close again at Coachella music festival in 2023.

The lyrics to "Why Why Why" also appear to reference Mendes taking a break from performing in 2022 to focus on his mental health.

Advertisement

"I stepped off the stage with nothin' left / All the lights were [expletive] with my head / But here I am, singin' songs again," he sings.

Advertisement

Mendes also released the song "Isn't That Enough" on Friday. He had teased the track in an album trailer last week.

"Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough" both appear on Mendes' forthcoming album, Shawn. The album is slated for release Oct. 18 and will mark Mendes' first album since Wonder in 2020.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Kylie Minogue strikes a pose in 'My Oh My' music video
Music // 1 hour ago
Kylie Minogue strikes a pose in 'My Oh My' music video
Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue released a music video for her single "My Oh My" with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo.
Blake Shelton announces Vegas residency
Music // 21 hours ago
Blake Shelton announces Vegas residency
Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton announced a residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas Thursday.
Stray Kids create concoction in 'Jjam' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids create concoction in 'Jjam' music video
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a music video for "Jjam," a song from its EP "Ate."
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees scrap U.S. shows days before tour
Music // 1 day ago
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees scrap U.S. shows days before tour
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees will not perform the U.S. part of their tour, which was slated to kick off in Tampa on Friday.
Taylor Swift leads MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Music // 2 days ago
Taylor Swift leads MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and other artists are nominated at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Seventeen to perform in U.S. cities during 'Right Here' world tour
Music // 3 days ago
Seventeen to perform in U.S. cities during 'Right Here' world tour
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen will perform across the United States this fall as part of its "Right Here" world tour.
American Music Awards 50th anniversary special to air in October
Music // 3 days ago
American Music Awards 50th anniversary special to air in October
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The "American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special" will air in October, with the awards show itself to move to spring 2025.
Chlöe Bailey teases new album to drop on Aug. 9
Music // 3 days ago
Chlöe Bailey teases new album to drop on Aug. 9
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey is teasing a new album that will be released in August.
Stray Kids visit spooky store in 'Jjam' music video teaser
Music // 4 days ago
Stray Kids visit spooky store in 'Jjam' music video teaser
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its music video for "Jjam," a song from the EP "Ate."
Stray Kids' 'Ate' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 6 days ago
Stray Kids' 'Ate' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop band Stray Kids' "Ate" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' with Travis Kelce to premiere Oct. 16
'Are You Smarter Than a Celebrity?' with Travis Kelce to premiere Oct. 16
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Matthias Schweighöfer: Milli Vanilli producer 'was still pretty angry'
Matthias Schweighöfer: Milli Vanilli producer 'was still pretty angry'
Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
'The Wild Robot' trailer features new song by Maren Morris
'The Wild Robot' trailer features new song by Maren Morris
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement