Shawn Mendes shares how he 'was about to be a father' in new song

1 of 5 | Shawn Mendes released "Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough," two songs from his album "Shawn," on his 26th birthday. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Shawn Mendes sings about how he "was about to be a father" in the new song "Why Why Why." The singer-songwriter released a single and music video for the track Friday on his 26th birthday. Advertisement

In the lyrics, Mendes references a breakup, singing, "Sweating through the sheets, shakin' in bed / Visions of her naked in my head / But I went off and chose myself instead."

He later shares, "I thought I was about to be a father / Shook me to the core, I'm still a kid."

Mendes split from his girlfriend, pop star Camila Cabello, in 2021 after two years of dating. The pair were spotted getting close again at Coachella music festival in 2023.

The lyrics to "Why Why Why" also appear to reference Mendes taking a break from performing in 2022 to focus on his mental health.

Advertisement

"I stepped off the stage with nothin' left / All the lights were [expletive] with my head / But here I am, singin' songs again," he sings.

Advertisement

Mendes also released the song "Isn't That Enough" on Friday. He had teased the track in an album trailer last week.

"Why Why Why" and "Isn't That Enough" both appear on Mendes' forthcoming album, Shawn. The album is slated for release Oct. 18 and will mark Mendes' first album since Wonder in 2020.