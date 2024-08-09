1 of 5 | Kylie Minogue released a music video for her single "My Oh My" with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Kylie Minogue is back with a new music video. The 56-year-old singer released a video for her single "My Oh My" with Bebe Rexha and Tove Lo on Friday. Advertisement

The "My Oh My" video shows Minogue, Rexha and Tove Lo strike a pose as they sing and dance at the stately Syon House in London.

Minogue gave a behind-the-scenes look at the filming of the video Thursday.

Minogue, Rexha and Tove Lo released a single for "My Oh My" in July.

The song followed the release of Minogue's 16th studio album, Tension, in September 2023.

"I am so, so, SO thrilled to say that my new album TENSION is now yours! I hope you feel the love, searching and abandon that I felt making this record. Thank you for all your love and support," the singer said at the time.

Minogue concluded her Las Vegas residency show at The Voltaire at The Venetian in May.