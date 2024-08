1 of 3 | H.E.R. will perform the U.S. national anthem at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony Sunday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 9 (UPI) -- Grammy-winning singer H.E.R. will take the stage at the Paris Olympics closing ceremony. The recording artist, 27, will perform the U.S. national anthem at the event Sunday at Stade de France, which will feature the official handover from Paris to Los Angeles, which will host the 2028 Summer Olympic Games. Advertisement

Rapper and NBC Olympics special correspondent Snoop Dogg shared the news Thursday.

"Well, I'm a fan of her, and I would love for her to perform the national anthem. And you know who I'm talking about -- I'm talking about H.E.R.," he announced.

H.E.R. is soon to be HERE at the #ParisOlympics for the Closing Ceremony. pic.twitter.com/dP4HdFvNat— NBC Olympics & Paralympics (@NBCOlympics) August 9, 2024

The closing ceremony will air Sunday at 3 p.m. EDT on NBC and also stream on Peacock. The broadcast will also air in primetime at 7 p.m.

Advertisement

Rolling Stone said Snoop Dogg, Billie Eilish and Red Hot Chili Peppers are also expected to perform during the event, in addition to actor Tom Cruise performing a stunt.

U.S. Olympians Katie Ledecky and Nick Mead will serve as flag bearers at the ceremony.

Advertisement

H.E.R. is known for the singles "Best Part" with Daniel Caesar, "Could've Been" featuring Bryson Tiller and "Slide" featuring YG. She released her debut album, Back of My Mind, in 2021.