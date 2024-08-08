Blake Shelton announces Vegas residency

1 of 5 | Singer and entertainer Blake Shelton starts a Vegas residency in February 2024. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 8 (UPI) -- Blake Shelton announced a residency at The Colosseum in Las Vegas Thursday. "If you're going to have a stake in Las Vegas, you got to do a residency also if you're an artist," the 48-year-old country singer told People. Advertisement

He said his upcoming run at Caesars Palace has been in the works for years, but he wanted to postpone the gig until his music & restaurant venue, Ole Red, opened a Las Vegas location.

The performance space will have been up and running for just over a year when Shelton's residency begins in February 2025.

"While I'm there doing the residency I may end up over at Ole Red jumping on that stage one night," he said.

I've been so excited to share this news with y'all.. VEGAS!!!!! We're coming to The Colosseum at @CaesarsPalace this February. Tickets go on-sale to the public Friday, August 16th, but y'all can sign up for exclusive presale access at https://t.co/9wfQiZ7S6g pic.twitter.com/KYJbuRjsiK— Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) August 8, 2024

Shelton is now brainstorming how he might differentiate his Sin City shows from his typical tour.

He has not released an album since 2021's Body Language, but he recently joined Post Malone on his recent single "Pour Me a Drink."

Shelton's residency begins February 5.

"I've been so excited to share this news with y'all... Vegas!" he wrote on X.

