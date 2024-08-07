Lauryn Hill and the Fugees scrap U.S. shows days before tour

1 of 3 | Lauryn Hill, who performed during the BET Awards in June, and the Fugees scrapped their upcoming tour without explanation. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees will not perform the U.S. part of their tour, which was slated to kick off in Tampa on Friday. Hill, 49, has not yet offered a public explanation for the sudden cancellation, and Variety reported that Live Nation told ticket holders they would be refunded. Advertisement

"I want somebody to believe in me the way Lauryn Hill ticket holders believe they'll get to see her perform," an X user posted in response to the news.

Hill, who was last year inducted into the Grammy Hall of Fame for the 1998 album The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill, has canceled several shows in recent years.

Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees scrapped the 2022 tour that would have commemorated The Score's 25th anniversary.

"The continued Covid pandemic has made touring conditions difficult," they said at the time. "And we want to make sure we keep our fans and ourselves healthy and safe."

Health concerns were also cited for last year's rescheduled events.

In November, Hill gave fans a single day's notice before postponing a Philadelphia show.

"On the advice of my physicians, I have no choice but to postpone the show tomorrow," she said. "I need to rest my voice to prevent any more serious strain or damage to my vocal chords."

She also postponed a Texas show for the same reason.

Live Nation still has her European tour dates listed, and it remains unclear whether the show will go on abroad.