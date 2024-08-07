Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 7, 2024 / 12:11 PM

Stray Kids create concoction in 'Jjam' music video

By Annie Martin
Stray Kids released a music video for "Jjam," a song from its EP "Ate." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 3 | Stray Kids released a music video for "Jjam," a song from its EP "Ate." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with a new music video.

The K-pop group released a video for the song "Jjam" on Wednesday.

Advertisement

The horror-themed "Jjam" video shows the members of Stray Kids create a mysterious sticky concoction, which appears to have a monstrous effect on those who consume it.

"Jjam" appears on Stray Kids' EP Ate. The group released the album and a music video for "Chk Chk Boom" featuring Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in July.

Ate also features the tracks "Mountains," "I Like It," "Runners," "Twilight," "Stray Kids" and "Chk Chk Boom (Festival Version)." The EP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States.

Stray Kids also recently released "Slash," a song for the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack.

The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Lauryn Hill and the Fugees scrap U.S. shows days before tour
Music // 36 minutes ago
Lauryn Hill and the Fugees scrap U.S. shows days before tour
Aug. 7 (UPI) -- Ms. Lauryn Hill and the Fugees will not perform the U.S. part of their tour, which was slated to kick off in Tampa on Friday.
Taylor Swift leads MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Music // 22 hours ago
Taylor Swift leads MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- Taylor Swift, Post Malone, Ariana Grande, Eminem, Sabrina Carpenter and other artists are nominated at the MTV Video Music Awards.
Seventeen to perform in U.S. cities during 'Right Here' world tour
Music // 1 day ago
Seventeen to perform in U.S. cities during 'Right Here' world tour
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen will perform across the United States this fall as part of its "Right Here" world tour.
American Music Awards 50th anniversary special to air in October
Music // 1 day ago
American Music Awards 50th anniversary special to air in October
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The "American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special" will air in October, with the awards show itself to move to spring 2025.
Chlöe Bailey teases new album to drop on Aug. 9
Music // 1 day ago
Chlöe Bailey teases new album to drop on Aug. 9
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey is teasing a new album that will be released in August.
Stray Kids visit spooky store in 'Jjam' music video teaser
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids visit spooky store in 'Jjam' music video teaser
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its music video for "Jjam," a song from the EP "Ate."
Stray Kids' 'Ate' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 days ago
Stray Kids' 'Ate' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop band Stray Kids' "Ate" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Maren Morris releases new album 'Intermission'
Music // 4 days ago
Maren Morris releases new album 'Intermission'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Maren Morris has released a new album called "Intermission."
Soccer Mommy releases video, announces new album
Music // 5 days ago
Soccer Mommy releases video, announces new album
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy dropped a new single and video, "M," and announced her forthcoming album, "Evergreen," will be out Oct. 25.
Missy Elliott headlining tour: long overdue
Music // 5 days ago
Missy Elliott headlining tour: long overdue
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Missy Elliott's first-ever headline tour, which stops in Philadelphia on Aug. 5, 2024, comes nearly three decades after she released her debut album, "Supa Dupa Fly," in 1997.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
'Star Trek,' 'Beef' actor Patti Yasutake dies at 70
'Star Trek,' 'Beef' actor Patti Yasutake dies at 70
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
'English Teacher' confused by high school students
'English Teacher' confused by high school students
Taylor Swift leads MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Taylor Swift leads MTV Video Music Awards nominations
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement