1 of 3 | Stray Kids released a music video for "Jjam," a song from its EP "Ate." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 7 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is back with a new music video. The K-pop group released a video for the song "Jjam" on Wednesday. Advertisement

The horror-themed "Jjam" video shows the members of Stray Kids create a mysterious sticky concoction, which appears to have a monstrous effect on those who consume it.

"Jjam" appears on Stray Kids' EP Ate. The group released the album and a music video for "Chk Chk Boom" featuring Deadpool & Wolverine stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in July.

Ate also features the tracks "Mountains," "I Like It," "Runners," "Twilight," "Stray Kids" and "Chk Chk Boom (Festival Version)." The EP debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in the United States.

Stray Kids also recently released "Slash," a song for the Deadpool & Wolverine soundtrack.

The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.