Seventeen to perform in U.S. cities during 'Right Here' world tour

Seventeen will perform across the United States this fall as part of its "Right Here" world tour. Photo courtesy of Pledis Entertainment

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Seventeen is going on tour in 2024. The K-pop group will perform across the United States this fall as part of its Right Here world tour. Advertisement

The U.S. dates kick off Oct. 22 in Rosemont, Ill., and conclude Nov. 9 in Los Angeles. Tickets go on sale Aug. 15 at 3 p.m. local time, with the Carat membership pre-sale to begin Aug. 14 at 3 p.m.

The Right Here world tour U.S. dates are:

Oct. 22 - Rosemont, Ill., at Allstate Arena

Oct. 23 - Rosemont, at Allstate Arena

Oct. 25 - Belmont Park, N.Y., at UBS Arena

Oct. 27 - Belmont Park, at UBS Arena

Oct. 31 - San Antonio, Texas, at Frost Bank Center

Nov. 1 - San Antonio, at Frost Bank Center

Nov. 5 - Oakland, Calif., at Oakland Arena

Nov. 6 - Oakland, at Oakland Arena

Nov. 9 - Los Angeles, at BMO Stadium

The U.S. dates mark Seventeen's first U.S. tour since Be the Sun, which concluded in September 2022.

The Right Here world tour officially kicks off with a pair of shows Oct. 12 and 13 in Goyang, South Korea. The concerts will be held both in-person and online.

Seventeen is expected to announce additional tour dates in Asia in the coming months.

The Right Here world tour will coincide with the release of Seventeen's new EP in October. The group most recently released the greatest hits album 17 is Right Here in April.

Seventeen consists of S.Coups, Jeonghan, Joshua, Jun, Hoshi, Wonwoo, Woozi, DK, Mingyu, The8, Seungkwan, Vernon and Dino. The group made its debut in 2015.