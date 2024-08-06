Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 6, 2024 / 2:18 PM

Taylor Swift leads MTV Video Music Awards nominations

By Annie Martin
Taylor Swift is nominated for 10 awards at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI
1 of 3 | Taylor Swift is nominated for 10 awards at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.

Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 10 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone.

Advertisement

If Swift were to win Video of the Year, she would break her own record to become the only artist to ever win the award three times in a row and five times in the category.

Malone follows Swift with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter are each up for six awards.

Megan Thee Stallion and SZA are both nominated for five awards, while Blackpink's Lisa, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims are all up for four awards. Carpenter and Swims are among the 29 first-time nominees.

Advertisement

The MTV VMAs will take place Sept. 10 at UBS Arena in New York and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV. Fans can vote for the winners in 15 categories now through Aug. 30.

The MTV Video Music Awards nominations include:

Video of the Year

"We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," Ariana Grande

"Lunch," Billie Eilish

"Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat

"Houdini," Eminem

"Snooze," SZA

"Fortnight," Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé

"Lovin On Me," Jack Harlow

"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

"Espresso," Sabrina Carpenter

"Fortnight," Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

"Lose Control," Teddy Swims

Best K-pop

"Seven," Jungkook ft. Latto

"Rockstar," Lisa

"Smoothie," NCT Dream

Advertisement

"Super Shy," NewJeans

"LaLaLaLa," Stray Kids

"Deja Vu," Tomorrow X Together

Taylor Swift releases 11th album: 40 images of the pop phenomenon

Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift performs at the 41st annual Country Music Association Awards in Nashville, Tenn., on November 7, 2007. File Photo by Frederick Breedon/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Seventeen to perform in U.S. cities during 'Right Here' world tour
Music // 3 hours ago
Seventeen to perform in U.S. cities during 'Right Here' world tour
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- K-pop group Seventeen will perform across the United States this fall as part of its "Right Here" world tour.
American Music Awards 50th anniversary special to air in October
Music // 3 hours ago
American Music Awards 50th anniversary special to air in October
Aug. 6 (UPI) -- The "American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special" will air in October, with the awards show itself to move to spring 2025.
Chlöe Bailey teases new album to drop on Aug. 9
Music // 1 day ago
Chlöe Bailey teases new album to drop on Aug. 9
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey is teasing a new album that will be released in August.
Stray Kids visit spooky store in 'Jjam' music video teaser
Music // 1 day ago
Stray Kids visit spooky store in 'Jjam' music video teaser
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its music video for "Jjam," a song from the EP "Ate."
Stray Kids' 'Ate' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 3 days ago
Stray Kids' 'Ate' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop band Stray Kids' "Ate" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Maren Morris releases new album 'Intermission'
Music // 4 days ago
Maren Morris releases new album 'Intermission'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Maren Morris has released a new album called "Intermission."
Soccer Mommy releases video, announces new album
Music // 4 days ago
Soccer Mommy releases video, announces new album
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy dropped a new single and video, "M," and announced her forthcoming album, "Evergreen," will be out Oct. 25.
Missy Elliott headlining tour: long overdue
Music // 4 days ago
Missy Elliott headlining tour: long overdue
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Missy Elliott's first-ever headline tour, which stops in Philadelphia on Aug. 5, 2024, comes nearly three decades after she released her debut album, "Supa Dupa Fly," in 1997.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eisa Davis to release 'Warriors' concept album
Music // 5 days ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eisa Davis to release 'Warriors' concept album
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis have announced that their project, Warriors, will be released on Oct. 18 through Atlantic Records. 
Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban to perform at ACM Honors
Music // 6 days ago
Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban to perform at ACM Honors
July 31 (UPI) -- The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors will include performances by Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
Barbara Bush gives birth to second child
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
Tobi Bamtefa: Bunny-Mike partnership key to balance in 'Kingstown'
'Rings of Power' Season 2 soundtrack set for release Aug. 23
'Rings of Power' Season 2 soundtrack set for release Aug. 23
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement