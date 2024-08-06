Taylor Swift leads MTV Video Music Awards nominations

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards.
Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 10 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone.
If Swift were to win Video of the Year, she would break her own record to become the only artist to ever win the award three times in a row and five times in the category.
Malone follows Swift with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter are each up for six awards.
Megan Thee Stallion and SZA are both nominated for five awards, while Blackpink's Lisa, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims are all up for four awards. Carpenter and Swims are among the 29 first-time nominees.
The MTV VMAs will take place Sept. 10 at UBS Arena in New York and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV. Fans can vote for the winners in 15 categories now through Aug. 30.
The MTV Video Music Awards nominations include:
Video of the Year
"We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," Ariana Grande
"Lunch," Billie Eilish
"Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat
"Houdini," Eminem
"Snooze," SZA
"Fortnight," Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone
Artist of the Year
Ariana Grande
Bad Bunny
Eminem
Sabrina Carpenter
SZA
Taylor Swift
Song of the Year
"Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé
"Lovin On Me," Jack Harlow
"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar
"Espresso," Sabrina Carpenter
"Fortnight," Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone
"Lose Control," Teddy Swims
Best K-pop
"Seven," Jungkook ft. Latto
"Rockstar," Lisa
"Smoothie," NCT Dream
"Super Shy," NewJeans
"LaLaLaLa," Stray Kids
"Deja Vu," Tomorrow X Together