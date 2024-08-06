Taylor Swift leads MTV Video Music Awards nominations

1 of 3 | Taylor Swift is nominated for 10 awards at the MTV Video Music Awards. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- MTV has announced the nominations for the 2024 MTV Video Music Awards. Taylor Swift leads the nominees with 10 nominations, including Artist of the Year and Video of the Year for "Fortnight" featuring Post Malone. Advertisement

If Swift were to win Video of the Year, she would break her own record to become the only artist to ever win the award three times in a row and five times in the category.

Malone follows Swift with nine nominations, while Ariana Grande, Eminem and Sabrina Carpenter are each up for six awards.

Megan Thee Stallion and SZA are both nominated for five awards, while Blackpink's Lisa, Olivia Rodrigo and Teddy Swims are all up for four awards. Carpenter and Swims are among the 29 first-time nominees.

Advertisement

The MTV VMAs will take place Sept. 10 at UBS Arena in New York and air at 8 p.m. EDT on MTV. Fans can vote for the winners in 15 categories now through Aug. 30.

The MTV Video Music Awards nominations include:

Video of the Year

"We Can't Be Friends (Wait for Your Love)," Ariana Grande

"Lunch," Billie Eilish

"Paint the Town Red," Doja Cat

"Houdini," Eminem

"Snooze," SZA

"Fortnight," Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

Artist of the Year

Ariana Grande

Bad Bunny

Eminem

Sabrina Carpenter

SZA

Taylor Swift

Song of the Year

"Texas Hold 'Em," Beyoncé

"Lovin On Me," Jack Harlow

"Not Like Us," Kendrick Lamar

"Espresso," Sabrina Carpenter

"Fortnight," Taylor Swift ft. Post Malone

"Lose Control," Teddy Swims

Best K-pop

"Seven," Jungkook ft. Latto

"Rockstar," Lisa

"Smoothie," NCT Dream

Advertisement

"Super Shy," NewJeans

"LaLaLaLa," Stray Kids

"Deja Vu," Tomorrow X Together

Taylor Swift releases 11th album: 40 images of the pop phenomenon