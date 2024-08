The "American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special" will air in October, with the awards show itself to move to spring 2025. Photo courtesy of CBS

Aug. 6 (UPI) -- CBS and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) will mark the 50th anniversary of the American Music Awards with a TV special in October. The American Music Awards 50th Anniversary Special will air Oct. 6 at 8 p.m. EDT on CBS and also stream on Paramount+.

The two-hour special will celebrate the past 50 years of the AMAs and feature new performances, artist interviews, special guests and never-before-seen footage from DCP's archives.

The program will also include themed highlights from the AMAs archives, each culminating with an original performance or artist interview. The segments will reflect on the evolution of certain artists and genres at the AMAs, as well as award and performance milestones.

Performers will be announced in the coming weeks.

The American Music Awards awards show will not be held Oct. 6 as planned and will instead return in May 2025.

From past legends to future icons, we're celebrating 50 years of the American Music Awards Don't miss the star-studded #AMAs50 Anniversary Special filled with pop-culture history, unforgettable moments, new performances & more → Sunday October 6 at 8pm ET | 5pm PT on @CBS... pic.twitter.com/XE3WBeX4i6— American Music Awards (@AMAs) August 6, 2024

The AMAs were created by Dick Clark and debuted in 1974. The fan-voted awards show honors outstanding achievements in the music industry.