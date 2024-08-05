1 of 3 | Stray Kids released a preview of its music video for "Jjam," a song from the EP "Ate." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- South Korean boy band Stray Kids is teasing its new music video. The K-pop group released a preview of its video for the song "Jjam" on Monday. Advertisement

The "Jjam" teaser shows the members of Stray Kids visit a spooky "Jjam Store" at night, where they create and devour jam-like concoctions.

Stray Kids will release the full music video Wednesday.

"Jjam" appears on Stray Kids' most recent EP, Ate. The group released the album and a music video for "Chk Chk Boom" featuring Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in July.

Ate also features the tracks "Mountains," "I Like It," "Runners," "Twilight," "Stray Kids" and "Chk Chk Boom (Festival Version)."

In addition to their new music, Stray Kids performed a headlining set Friday at Lollapalooza Chicago.

The group consists of Bang Chan, Lee Know, Hyunjin, Han, Felix, Seungmin and I.N.