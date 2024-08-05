Trending
Advertisement
Music
Aug. 5, 2024 / 1:53 PM

Chlöe Bailey teases new album to drop on Aug. 9

By Jessica Inman
Chlöe Bailey will release a new album in August, she announced on social media Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Chlöe Bailey will release a new album in August, she announced on social media Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey is teasing a new album that will be released on Aug. 9.

Bailey, who has five Grammy nominations to her name, posted a photo on social media that shows the singer in a neon dress, floating in a dark-blue pool.

Advertisement

"A storm is coming," she captioned that image. "Trouble in Paradise."

This newest record marks the 26-year-old artist's second solo album. Her first, In Pieces, was released in March 2023.

"In Pieces is for the ones who behind closed doors are breaking and don't know how much more they can take," she said at the time. "In Pieces is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you'd have no idea what they're going through."

In April, she dropped a music video for the single "Boy Bye," and she shared that she is collaborating with her sister, Halle, once again. The pair is well-known for their music as Chlöe x Halle.

Chlöe starred in Praise This in 2023 while Halle starred in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

Advertisement

Chlöe and Halle Bailey: music, TV and films

Halle Bailey (L) and Chloe Bailey, of Chloe x Halle, arrive for the NAACP Image Awards at the Pasadena Civic Auditorium in Pasadena, Calif., on February 22, 2014. The sisters are almost two years apart in age. Chloe's birthday is July 1, 1998 and Halle's is March 27, 2000. Photo by Ken Matsui/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Stray Kids visit spooky store in 'Jjam' music video teaser
Music // 3 hours ago
Stray Kids visit spooky store in 'Jjam' music video teaser
Aug. 5 (UPI) -- K-pop group Stray Kids released a preview of its music video for "Jjam," a song from the EP "Ate."
Stray Kids' 'Ate' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 2 days ago
Stray Kids' 'Ate' tops U.S. album chart
Aug. 3 (UPI) -- K-pop band Stray Kids' "Ate" is the No. 1 album in the United States.
Maren Morris releases new album 'Intermission'
Music // 3 days ago
Maren Morris releases new album 'Intermission'
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Maren Morris has released a new album called "Intermission."
Soccer Mommy releases video, announces new album
Music // 3 days ago
Soccer Mommy releases video, announces new album
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy dropped a new single and video, "M," and announced her forthcoming album, "Evergreen," will be out Oct. 25.
Missy Elliott headlining tour: long overdue
Music // 3 days ago
Missy Elliott headlining tour: long overdue
Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Missy Elliott's first-ever headline tour, which stops in Philadelphia on Aug. 5, 2024, comes nearly three decades after she released her debut album, "Supa Dupa Fly," in 1997.
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eisa Davis to release 'Warriors' concept album
Music // 4 days ago
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Eisa Davis to release 'Warriors' concept album
Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis have announced that their project, Warriors, will be released on Oct. 18 through Atlantic Records. 
Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban to perform at ACM Honors
Music // 4 days ago
Eric Church, Darius Rucker, Keith Urban to perform at ACM Honors
July 31 (UPI) -- The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors will include performances by Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban.
Twice wraps up world tour, draws 1.5M fans
Music // 6 days ago
Twice wraps up world tour, draws 1.5M fans
July 30 (UPI) -- K-pop girl group Twice has successfully concluded its fifth world tour, drawing a total of 1.5 million fans worldwide over the past year and three months, the group's agency said Tuesday.
BTS' Jimin reaches No. 14 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Who'
Music // 6 days ago
BTS' Jimin reaches No. 14 on Billboard Hot 100 with 'Who'
July 30 (UPI) -- Jimin, a member of the K-pop super band BTS, has claimed the No. 14 spot on the U.S. Billboard's Hot 100 chart with his latest single, "Who."
Killer Mike to release 'Michael' epilogue on Friday
Music // 1 week ago
Killer Mike to release 'Michael' epilogue on Friday
July 29 (UPI) -- Killer Mike is releasing new music Friday that will serve as an epilogue to "Michael," which was recently named the BET Awards Album of the Year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Famous birthdays for Aug. 4: Jeff Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim
Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
Zac Efron 'fine' after brief pool-related hospitalization
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
'Deadpool & Wolverine' tops North American box office for 2nd weekend
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
Michael Chiklis: 'Hotel Cocaine' cop represents consequences for Miami high life
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
Molly Kearney, Punkie Johnson exiting 'SNL,' while alum Maya Rudolph is set to return
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement