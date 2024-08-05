Chlöe Bailey teases new album to drop on Aug. 9

1 of 5 | Chlöe Bailey will release a new album in August, she announced on social media Monday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 5 (UPI) -- Chlöe Bailey is teasing a new album that will be released on Aug. 9. Bailey, who has five Grammy nominations to her name, posted a photo on social media that shows the singer in a neon dress, floating in a dark-blue pool. Advertisement

"A storm is coming," she captioned that image. "Trouble in Paradise."

This newest record marks the 26-year-old artist's second solo album. Her first, In Pieces, was released in March 2023.

"In Pieces is for the ones who behind closed doors are breaking and don't know how much more they can take," she said at the time. "In Pieces is for the ones like me, who wear their outer shell so well that you'd have no idea what they're going through."

a storm is coming. TROUBLE IN PARADISE 8/9 pic.twitter.com/D6hcIDnmGc— Chlöe (@ChloeBailey) August 5, 2024

In April, she dropped a music video for the single "Boy Bye," and she shared that she is collaborating with her sister, Halle, once again. The pair is well-known for their music as Chlöe x Halle.

Chlöe starred in Praise This in 2023 while Halle starred in the live-action adaptation of The Little Mermaid.

