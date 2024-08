1 of 5 | Maren Morris released the new album "Intermission" on Friday. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Pop music singer-songwriter Maren Morris has released a new album called Intermission. "Intermission is the distillation of the strangest year of my life. i decided to hit the scariest reset button i could have ever conceptualized and there was no looking back. the lengths one will go to feel joy again are sometimes desperate and terrifying as all get out, but we all deserve peace in these very short few trips around the sun," Morris wrote on Instagram Thursday. Advertisement

"Here's my heart's journey and gamut of emotions in 5 songs. as i weave through loss, catharsis, sexuality and gratitude, i hope you can hear the light coming back to me in these stories and somewhere, perhaps, see it mirrored back in you."

The 34-year-old artist publicly came out as bisexual in June, Gay Pride Month, and wrapped up her RSVP Redux concert tour this week.

She released the EP, The Bridge, in September 2023 after announcing she was leaving the world of country music.

