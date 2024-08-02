Trending
Music
Aug. 2, 2024 / 10:36 AM

Soccer Mommy releases video, announces new album

By Ben Hooper

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter Soccer Mommy dropped a new single and video, "M," and announced her forthcoming album, Evergreen, will be out Oct. 25.

"M" landed on YouTube with a video directed by Anna Pollack and executive produced by Tara Razavi.

Soccer Mommy, aka Sophia Regina Allison, wrote on Instagram that the song is "a personal favorite" of the tracks she has recorded for Evergreen. "This was the first song I wrote for this album and I feel like it really gave me the direction I needed."

The Nashville-based artist included a preview of the album art and vinyl record design in her Instagram post.

"I wanted to change things up a bit on this one and play around with some more organic textures," she wrote of the album. "It was really important for me that the songwriting shone through everything and came to the forefront. These songs are very close to my heart and I hope they become close to some of yours as well!"

Evergreen hits stores Oct. 25 and is now available for pre-order.

