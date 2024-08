1 of 4 | Lin-Manuel Miranda (pictured) and Eisa Davis will release a "Warriors" concept album on Oct. 18. File Photo Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 1 (UPI) -- Lin-Manuel Miranda and Eisa Davis have announced that their project, Warriors, will be released on Oct. 18 through Atlantic Records. The concept album draws inspiration from the 1979 cult classic film The Warriors, based on the novel by Sol Yurick. The album, which features a star-studded cast, follows a fictional gang's struggle to return home after being falsely accused of a high-profile murder. Advertisement

Grammy Award-winning rapper Nas is the executive producer of the project and Grammy Award-winning musician Mike Elizondo is the producer.

Pulitzer Prize, Grammy, Emmy and Tony award-winning songwriter, actor, director and producer Miranda and award-winning performer, writer, musician and composer Davis have spent the past three years creating the 26-song album. The duo will announce the artists contributing to the project in the upcoming weeks.

The co-writers said, "We've spent the past three years musicalizing the Warriors' journey home, from the South Bronx to Coney Island. Along the way we've gotten to work with a lot of our favorite artists, and we'll be announcing their roles on the album in the weeks ahead. We can't wait to share these songs with you on October 18th."