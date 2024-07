1 of 5 | Country music star Eric Church will perform at ACM Honors. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

July 31 (UPI) -- The 17th Academy of Country Music Honors will include performances by Eric Church, Darius Rucker and Keith Urban. The list was released by the Academy of Country Music on Wednesday. Vince Gill, Emmylou Harris, Tyler Hubbard, Jamey Johnson and Ashley McBride are also slated to perform. Advertisement

Carly Pearce and Jordan Davis will host the show on Aug. 21.

"Honorees Walt Aldridge, Tony Brown, Luke Bryan, Alan Jackson, Shannon Sanders, Lainey Wilson and Trisha Yearwood will be celebrated during an unforgettable evening of live music and tributes, frequently described as the 'country music industry's favorite night,'" an official description reads.

Hubbard will also bestow such ACM Studio Recording and Industry Awards as Drummer of the Year and Producer of the Year.

ACM Honors follows the Academy of Country Music Awards in May. That event, hosted by Reba McEntire, saw Lainey Wilson win such titles as Entertainer of the Year and Female Artist of the Year.

Chris Stapleton, Luke Combs and Jordan Davis also won multiple awards during that show.