Killer Mike accepts the award for Album of the Year for "Michael" during the BET Awards in Los Angeles on June 30, 2024. He will release an epilogue to "Michael" on Friday.

July 29 (UPI) -- Killer Mike is releasing new music Friday that will serve as an epilogue to Michael, which was recently named the BET Awards Album of the Year. "When I was growing up an important part of church service was people having the opportunity to stand up and give public testimony on their trials, tribulations and triumphs," he said in a post promoting Michael and the Mighty Midnight Revival -- Songs for Sinners & Saints. Advertisement

The Grammy winner said that his first album was celebrated, but that he has also confronted obstacles in its wake.

"God is always with me and this is a testimonial of my tumultuous times, my trials, and my continued triumph in spite of doubt, outright hate, and fear," he said.

The track list includes 10 songs with titles like "Humble Me" and "Lord Prepare Me."

Killer Mike, born Michael Render, is also an activist, and he hosted Love & Respect on PBS and Trigger Warning on Netflix.

