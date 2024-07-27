3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash

A Pilatus PC-12/47E, similar to the one pictured, crashed Friday in Gillette, Wyo. Photo by parfaits/Wikimedia Commons

July 27 (UPI) -- Three members of Georgia's gospel-singing Nelon family were among seven people killed in a single-engine plane crash in Wyoming, according to their management team. On Friday, they were traveling to join the seven-day Gaither Homecoming Alaskan Cruise, according to a statement from Gaither Music Group, the sponsor of the cruise that features numerous gospel singers and groups. The cruise departed from Seattle on Friday. Advertisement

"One of the best-loved gospel music families in America, The Nelons were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash on Friday afternoon on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska," Gaither Management Group said in a Facebook post Friday.

"Killed in the crash were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident," the message said. "Autumn, Jason and Kelly's youngest daughter, and her husband, Jamie Streetman were not on the plane and arrived safely into Seattle and were notified of the accident. They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered with Bill and Gloria Gaither to pray, sing and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise."

Autumn released a separate statement of her own.

"As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry and Melissa Haynie were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday," she wrote.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

The crash happened near Gillette, Wyo., at 1 p.m. Friday, according to the Campbell County government. Gillette is about eight miles south of the Montana border.

The plane was a Pilatus PC-12/47E by a Swiss manufacturer.

"It is very early in the investigation and not much information (is) available at this time," NTSB Media Relations Specialist Keith Holloway told USA Today. "What I can provide is the NTSB team is expected to be on scene today."

An Instagram post shows the group standing by the plane on the tarmac after landing in Nebraska.

The pilot was the chairman of the Georgia Department of Corrections Board, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp posted on X.

The family was inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

