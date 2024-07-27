Advertisement
Music
July 27, 2024 / 2:18 PM / Updated at 2:55 PM

3 members of gospel singing Nelon family among 7 killed in Wyoming plane crash

By Karen Butler & Allen Cone
A Pilatus PC-12/47E, similar to the one pictured, crashed Friday in Gillette, Wyo. Photo by parfaits/Wikimedia Commons
A Pilatus PC-12/47E, similar to the one pictured, crashed Friday in Gillette, Wyo. Photo by parfaits/Wikimedia Commons

July 27 (UPI) -- Three members of Georgia's gospel-singing Nelon family were among seven people killed in a single-engine plane crash in Wyoming, according to their management team.

On Friday, they were traveling to join the seven-day Gaither Homecoming Alaskan Cruise, according to a statement from Gaither Music Group, the sponsor of the cruise that features numerous gospel singers and groups. The cruise departed from Seattle on Friday.

Advertisement

"One of the best-loved gospel music families in America, The Nelons were involved in a tragic, fatal plane crash on Friday afternoon on their way to join the Gaither Homecoming Cruise to Alaska," Gaither Management Group said in a Facebook post Friday.

"Killed in the crash were Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, Amber and Nathan Kistler and their assistant, Melodi Hodges, along with the pilot, Larry Haynie and his wife, Melissa. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the accident," the message said. "Autumn, Jason and Kelly's youngest daughter, and her husband, Jamie Streetman were not on the plane and arrived safely into Seattle and were notified of the accident. They were brought to the hotel where artists were gathered with Bill and Gloria Gaither to pray, sing and embrace them in their grief, pledging to support them in whatever needs arise."

Advertisement

Autumn released a separate statement of her own.

"As many of you have heard by now, my father and mother, Jason and Kelly Nelon Clark, along with my sister, Amber and brother-in-law, Nathan, as well as our dear friends Melodi Hodges, Larry and Melissa Haynie were involved in a tragic plane crash on Friday," she wrote.

"Thank you for the prayers that have been extended already to me, my husband, Jamie, and our soon-to-be-born baby boy, as well as Jason's parents, Dan and Linda Clark. We appreciate your continued prayers, love and support as we navigate the coming days."

The crash happened near Gillette, Wyo., at 1 p.m. Friday, according to the Campbell County government. Gillette is about eight miles south of the Montana border.

The plane was a Pilatus PC-12/47E by a Swiss manufacturer.

"It is very early in the investigation and not much information (is) available at this time," NTSB Media Relations Specialist Keith Holloway told USA Today. "What I can provide is the NTSB team is expected to be on scene today."

An Instagram post shows the group standing by the plane on the tarmac after landing in Nebraska.

The pilot was the chairman of the Georgia Department of Corrections Board, Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp posted on X.

Advertisement

The family was inducted into the Gospel Music Association Hall of Fame in 2016.

Notable deaths of 2024

Bob Newhart
Comedian and actor Bob Newhart attends the Creative Arts Emmy Awards in Los Angeles on September 10, 2016. Newhart, a comedy icon who starred on "The Bob Newhart Show" and "Newhart," died at the age of 94 on July 18. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Read More

Latest Headlines

Eminem's 'Death of Slim Shady' tops U.S. album chart
Music // 4 hours ago
Eminem's 'Death of Slim Shady' tops U.S. album chart
July 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem's Death of Slim Shady: Coup de Grace is the No. 1 album in the United States, ending Taylor Swift's reign atop the Billboard 200.
Halsey channels Britney Spears with new song 'Lucky'
Music // 23 hours ago
Halsey channels Britney Spears with new song 'Lucky'
July 26 (UPI) -- Halsey released a single and music video for "Lucky," a new song that samples Britney Spears and Monica.
Green Day performs 'Dilemma' on 'GMA'
Music // 1 day ago
Green Day performs 'Dilemma' on 'GMA'
July 26 (UPI) -- Green Day performed "Dilemma" and "Basket Case" as part of the "Good Morning America" Summer Concert Series.
Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll in 'Lonely Road' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll in 'Lonely Road' music video
July 26 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll released a single and music video for "Lonely Road," a new song inspired by John Denver's "Take Me Home, Country Roads."
Post Malone, Luke Combs visit Nashville in 'Guy for That' music video
Music // 1 day ago
Post Malone, Luke Combs visit Nashville in 'Guy for That' music video
July 26 (UPI) -- Post Malone and Luke Combs released a single and music video for the song "Guy for That."
ILLIT's 'Magnetic,' Spotify's most-streamed K-pop song abroad in H1
Music // 2 days ago
ILLIT's 'Magnetic,' Spotify's most-streamed K-pop song abroad in H1
July 25 (UPI) -- Rookie girl group ILLIT's debut single "Magnetic" secured the highest overseas streams among K-pop songs on Spotify in the first half of this year, the global streaming giant said Thursday.
Exhibit to highlight BTS member Jungkook's solo journey
Music // 4 days ago
Exhibit to highlight BTS member Jungkook's solo journey
July 23 (UPI) -- An exhibition celebrating K-pop star Jungkook's solo career will open next month in Seoul, organizers said Tuesday.
Jimin of BTS performs 'Who' on 'Tonight Show'
Music // 4 days ago
Jimin of BTS performs 'Who' on 'Tonight Show'
July 23 (UPI) -- K-pop star Jimin performed "Who," a single from his album "Muse," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon."
Enhypen claims No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Romance: Untold'
Music // 5 days ago
Enhypen claims No. 2 on Billboard 200 with 'Romance: Untold'
July 22 (UPI) -- K-pop boy group Enhypen has debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 albums chart with its second studio album, "Romance: Untold," making it the band's highest-charting album ever.
Rory Feek remarries 8 years after cancer death of wife, singing partner Joey
Music // 6 days ago
Rory Feek remarries 8 years after cancer death of wife, singing partner Joey
July 20 (UPI) -- Country music star Rory Feek has married his longtime girlfriend Rebecca, eight years after the cancer death of wife and singing partner Joey Feek.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
A. Martinez: 'Longmire' helped pave way for Native representation in entertainment
Halsey channels Britney Spears with new song 'Lucky'
Halsey channels Britney Spears with new song 'Lucky'
Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll in 'Lonely Road' music video
Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll in 'Lonely Road' music video
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Robert Taylor: People connect to the truth, nuance of 'Longmire'
Michael C. Hall returning in 'Dexter: Resurrection'
Michael C. Hall returning in 'Dexter: Resurrection'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement