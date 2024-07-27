Eminem's 'Death of Slim Shady' tops U.S. album chart

Eminem's "Death of Slim Shady: Coup de Grace" is No. 1 on Saturday's Billboard 200 album chart. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 27 (UPI) -- Rapper Eminem's Death of Slim Shady: Coup de Grace is the No. 1 album in the United States, ending Taylor Swift's reign atop the Billboard 200. Her Tortured Poets Department topped the chart for 12 straight weeks. Advertisement

This week it came in at No. 4

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Enhyphen's Romance: Untold, Zach Bryan's The Great American Bar Scene at No. 3. Morgan Wallen's One Thing at a Time was No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are Billie Eilish's Hit Me Hard and Soft at No. 6, Chappell Roan's The Rise And Fall of a Midwest Princess at No. 7, Clairo's Charm at No. 8, Megan Moroney's Am I Okay? at No. 9 and Noah Kahan's Stick Season at No. 10.

