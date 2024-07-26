Trending
Post Malone, Luke Combs visit Nashville in 'Guy for That' music video

By Annie Martin
Post Malone (pictured) and Luke Combs released a single and music video for the song "Guy for That." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | Post Malone (pictured) and Luke Combs released a single and music video for the song "Guy for That." File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Post Malone and Luke Combs have teamed up on new music.

The singer and rapper, 29, and the country music star, 34, released a single and music video for the song "Guy for That" on Friday.

In the "Guy for That" video, Malone and Combs are accidentally transported to Nashville while using Porta Potty restrooms. The pair put on a show for a crowd in the city's downtown.

The video is directed by Chris Villa, who recently collaborated with Malone on his "Pour Me a Drink" video featuring Blake Shelton and "I Had Some Help" video featuring Morgan Wallen.

"Guy for That" is the third single to debut from Malone's forthcoming album F-1 Trillion. The singer will release the full album Aug. 16.

F-1 Trillion marks Malone's first country music-inspired album.

In addition to his new music, Malone will reprise the voice of Ray Fillet in the Paramount+ animated series Tales of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, which premieres Aug. 9.

Combs released his fifth album, Fathers & Sons, in June.

