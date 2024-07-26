Trending
July 26, 2024 / 11:53 AM

Megan Fox joins Machine Gun Kelly, Jelly Roll in 'Lonely Road' music video

By Annie Martin
Megan Fox (L) appears in Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's music video for "Lonely Road." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
1 of 5 | Megan Fox (L) appears in Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll's music video for "Lonely Road." File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Machine Gun Kelly and Jelly Roll released a music video Friday featuring Kelly's on-again, off-again partner Megan Fox.

Jelly Roll's wife Bunnie Xo also joined the trio in the video for "Lonely Road," a new song inspired by the John Denver hit "Take Me Home, Country Roads."

In the video, Kelly and Fox and Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo play two couples fallen on hard times. Kelly's character ends up robbing a bank and delivering the money to the rest before going to jail.

Fox's character has a baby bump in the video and is later shown with a baby girl. In comments on Instagram, a woman said the baby is hers and that Fox is not actually pregnant.

Machine Gun Kelly shared a behind-the-scenes look at the making of "Lonely Road" in a video Tuesday.

"we worked on 'Lonely Road' for 2 years, 8 different studios, 4 different countries, changed the key 4 times, and this Friday you'll hear we finally got it right," he captioned the post.

Kelly and Fox were first linked in 2020 and got engaged in 2022. Fox confirmed on the Call Her Daddy podcast in March that her engagement to Kelly had ended but said he will remain her "twin soul."

