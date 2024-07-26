Trending
Halsey channels Britney Spears with new song 'Lucky'

By Annie Martin
Halsey released a single and music video for "Lucky," a new song that samples Britney Spears and Monica. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI
1 of 5 | Halsey released a single and music video for "Lucky," a new song that samples Britney Spears and Monica. File Photo by Greg Grudt/UPI | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Halsey channels pop star Britney Spears with her new song "Lucky."

On Friday, Halsey released a single and music video for the track, which samples Spears' song of the same name and "Angel of Mine," performed by Monica.

The "Lucky" video shows a young girl idolize Halsey, who is secretly struggling with health issues. Several outfits in the video reference looks from Spears' past music videos.

"I shaved my head four times because I wanted to / And then I did it one more time 'cause I got sick / And I thought I changed so much, nobody would notice it, and no one did / Then I left the doctor's office full of tears," Halsey sings.

The singer previously told fans they received Spears' "blessing" for the song.

Halsey went public with their private health battle in June, telling fans she is "lucky to be alive." She did not disclose her specific health issues but did tag the Lupus Research Alliance and Leukemia & Lymphoma Society in their post.

The singer previously shared their struggles with endometriosis and Ehlers-Danlos syndrome.

"Lucky" is expected to appear on Halsey's forthcoming fifth studio album. Her most recent album, If I Can't Have Love, I Want Power, was released in August 2021.

