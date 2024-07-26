Trending
Music
July 26, 2024 / 2:27 PM

Green Day performs 'Dilemma' on 'GMA'

By Annie Martin
Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool, from left to right, of Green Day perform on "Good Morning America" on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI.
1 of 3 | Mike Dirnt, Billie Joe Armstrong and Tre Cool, from left to right, of Green Day perform on "Good Morning America" on Friday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI. | License Photo

July 26 (UPI) -- Green Day took to the stage on Good Morning America.

The rock band performed its single "Dilemma" during Friday's episode of the ABC morning show.

The concert was the second in this year's GMA Summer Concert Series. Kane Brown kicked off the series July 19, with Carrie Underwood, Nicky Jam, G-Eazy, Sofi Tukker, Megan Moroney and Old Dominion yet to perform.

In the interview, frontman Billie Joe Armstrong shared how "Dilemma" is inspired by his own experience with addiction.

"It's a song about having too much of a good time ... It's personal," the singer said. "It's about addiction and all that fun stuff ... I'm alive, so that's good."

"Dilemma" appears on Green Day's most recent album, Saviors, released in January.

The band will promote the album with the Saviors tour, which also celebrates the 30th anniversary of its album Dookie and the 20th anniversary of American Idiot. The tour begins Monday in Washington.

Green Day performs live on 'Good Morning America'

Billie Joe Armstrong and Green Day perform live as part of "Good Morning America's" 2024 summer concert series at the Rumsey Playfield/SummerStage in Central Park in New York City on July 26, 2024. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

