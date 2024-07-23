Trending
Music
July 23, 2024

Jimin of BTS performs 'Who' on 'Tonight Show'

By Annie Martin
Jimin performed "Who," a single from his album "Muse," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Jimin performed "Who," a single from his album "Muse," on "The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon." File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

July 23 (UPI) -- South Korean singer Jimin took to the stage on The Tonight Show starring Jimmy Fallon.

The K-pop star and member of boy band BTS performed his song "Who" during Monday's episode of the NBC late-night talk show.

Jimin was joined by backup dancers as he sang and danced in an empty atrium.

Tonight Show host Jimmy Fallon said he got to hear "Who" before it was released after running into Jimin in the recording studio.

"Who" is a single from Jimin's second full-length solo album, Muse. The singer released the album and a music video for "Who" on Friday.

Muse also features the tracks "Rebirth (Intro)," "Interlude: Showtime," "Smeraldo Garden Marching Band" featuring Loco, "Slow Dance" featuring Sofia Carson, "Be Mine" and "Closer Than This." The album is Jimin's second after Face, released in March 2023.

As a full group, BTS consists of Jimin, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, V and Jungkook. The group is on hiatus as the members fulfill their mandatory military service in South Korea and pursue their solo careers.

BTS in America: Red carpets, activism, K-pop performances

Left to right, Kim Tae-hyung, also known as V, Min Yoon-gi, also known as Suga, Kim Seok-jin, also known as Jin, Jeon Jung-kook, Kim Nam-joon, also known as RM, Park Ji-min and Jung Ho-seok, also known as J-Hope of BTS, attends the annual Billboard Music Awards held at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on May 21, 2017. The group won Top Social Artist at the event. In June, they made Time's new list of the Most Influential People on the Internet. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

