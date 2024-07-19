1 of 3 | Lady Gaga is recording new music, the singer teased Thursday on Instagram. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

July 19 (UPI) -- Lady Gaga is recording new music, and she is teasing the process on social media. The 38-year-old singer and actress offered her fans a behind-the-scenes glimpse of her work in the studio, sharing a black-and-white photo carousel to her Instagram page.

In one image, she stands behind a microphone, holding up her pointer and pinky fingers, wearing sunglasses and bold lipstick.

"Just me in the studio," she captioned the post. "Happy as ever making music. [I] feel so grateful, heart is peaceful. It's like meditation. I can't wait for you to hear what I'm working on."

Kesha responded to the update, writing, "Feed us mother!"

Many other commenters asked for a single and a date.

Gaga recently wrapped her Las Vegas Jazz & Piano residency, which showcased songs she created alongside late singer Tony Bennett and Great American Songbook classics.

On March 28, her birthday, Gaga said, "I feel like my heart is bursting with gratitude for my own health and music-I am writing some of my best music in as long as I can remember..."

Her most recent album, Chromatica, dropped in 2020, and HBO released a concert special fom her 2022 tour in May. That film ends with the message "LG7 Gaga Returns," referencing an upcoming album.

"I have written so many songs," she said during the premiere. "I've been producing so many songs, and it's nothing like anything that I've ever made before. I love to break genre and I love to explore music. There's something really beautiful about knowing that you will be loved no matter what you do."

Gaga will also star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in Joker: Folie a Deux, which opens Oct. 4.

